Sam Konstas Reacts To Being Dropped From Australia Playing XI For The First Test Against Sri Lanka

Australia opened with Travis Head and Usman Khawaja in the match with great results

Australian selector Tony Dodemaide revealed that talented opener Sam Konstas had reacted positively to being dropped from the playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Sam Konstas took it in his stead

Konstas made a big impression with his international debut against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, specifically with the way he attacked pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah with ramp shots.

The 19-year-old scored 60, 8, 23, 22 in that series and was silenced by Bumrah in the Sydney Test, but there was enough proof for the selectors to pick him for the Sri Lanka Tests.

Presence in the squad didn’t result in an automatic playing XI spot in the ongoing first Test in Galle for Konstas.

Dodemaide said that the teenager took it well and praised his attitude.

“There’s a lot to like and be impressed about Sam. One of the things is his ability to take things in his stride. It’s remarkable really, whether it’s playing in front of 90,000 and Jasprit Bumrah at the MCG or getting told that you’re left out of the Test. He was like, ‘Oh yeah mate, no stress. I get it’,” Dodemaide told Australian Associated Press.

Konstas claimed his stake for a future spot

Dodemaide didn’t guarantee that Konstas will play in the second and final Test beginning on February 6, but said the youngster has staked his claim for a permanent spot in the future.

“We’re looking for those successor players to come in, there will be some turnover naturally in the next couple of years or so and he’s very much staked a claim,” Dodemaide said.

Australia captain Steve Smith chose to bat after winning the toss on Wednesday morning as the opening pair of Usman Khawaja and Travis Head (57 off 40 balls) began with a quickfire partnership of 92 within 14.3 overs.

Sri Lankan bowlers managed to trouble Australia on multiple occasions but their poor decision making with the reviews resulted in Head, Smith getting their fifties and Khawaja reaching his hundred.

Currently, Australia are eyeing a 400+ total with Smith (86 not out) nearing his hundred, having forged a 150-plus partnership with Khawaja (136 not out) for the fourth wicket.

