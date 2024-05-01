'Show us what you can do' - Star all-rounder discloses his chat with Rohit Sharma, leading to his T20 World Cup 2024 selection

India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 has been a major talking point in the cricketing fraternity, with people coming up with their own different views.

While most of the players were obvious to be part of the squad, a few inclusions and exclusions have been noteworthy and surprising at the same time.

India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 has been a major talking point in the cricketing fraternity, with people coming up with their own different views. While most of the players were obvious to be part of the squad, a few inclusions and exclusions have been noteworthy and surprising at the same time.

One of the key players to find a spot in the original team is the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube, who has transformed his range, becoming a bonafide six-hitting machine in the shortest format. Apart from impressing in the IPL, Dube carried his form during his comeback in the Indian team and showed his prowess against Afghanistan earlier.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma hilariously accuses Amit Mishra of age fraud after clash against Lucknow Super Giants

Talking to bcci.tv, Dube opened up on his comparison with Yuvraj Singh and his learnings from him.

"It feels nice when people compare my batting to his. If I can also perform like him, it'll be nice. When I came into the Indian team, Ravi [Shastri, then head coach] bhai told me 'You hit sixes like Yuvraj Singh. I've learnt watching him that even if he wouldn't hit off the first seven or eight balls, he made up towards the end. I've learnt that and prepared mentally for it too. If people think I can [hit like him], maybe I really can. Why not? It's important to apply the right things at the right time.”

All I was thinking about was how I could perform better: Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube disclosed his chat with Rohit Sharma during the Afghanistan series, stating Rohit told him he will get to bowl and bat in this series. The Indian captain wanted to see what Shivam Dube could do for the team.

“When I got picked for the Afghanistan series, Rohit [Sharma, captain] bhai told me I would [get a chance to] bowl and bat too. He said, 'Just show us what you can do.' If the captain comes up and tells you we want to see you do this, you just express yourself. I felt 'I'm now playing', so my only thought was how I can perform and make the team win."

Dube didn’t fail to impress with his all-round capabilities in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. He ended it with the most runs (124) at a whopping strike rate of 158.97 and took two wickets, earning the Player of the Series award.

Shivam Dube has his task cut out due to the expectations from him as India look to end their trophy drought. If he performs in the T20 World Cup 2024, the chances to win an ICC trophy after a decade won’t be far-fetched for the Rohit Sharma-led unit.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.