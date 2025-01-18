News
Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli county cricket
News
January 18, 2025 - 12:37 pm

Should Virat Kohli Go The Cheteshwar Pujara Route To Rediscover Test Form?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar felt that Virat Kohli should follow peers such as Cheteshwar Pujara by playing county cricket to prepare for the Test series against England in June.

Kohli is currently going through a rut in Test cricket, having scored only three hundreds since 2020. The former India skipper scored 190 runs from nine innings in the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy which Australia won 3-1 after losing the first Test in Perth.

Kohli scored a hundred in the second innings of the Pert Test, but his form nosedived after that. His dismissals while chasing deliveries outside off stump were in the spotlight as the star batter didn’t seem to find solutions.

Soon after the series debacle, the BCCI mandated all players to play domestic cricket in order to be qualified for national team selection as well as central contracts.

Follow Pujara’s example

Manjrekar suggested that it will be helpful for Kohli to play as much red-ball cricket as possible to find his scoring touch.

“Kohli needs to play a lot of red-ball cricket. The first Test in England is in June, while the County Championship begins in April. He could join a county team, like Pujara did, and gain valuable match practice,” Manjrekar said on Star Sports’ Deep Point podcast.

Also Read: Top two premier batters to skip next round of Ranji Trophy

Pujara began his county stint when signed for Gloucestershire in 2020 and then played two seasons for Sussex 1,863 runs from 18 innings which included eight hundreds.

The Saurashtra batting great scored 870 runs from 32 innings when he played in England which included one hundred and five half centuries. 

Is it possible for Kohli to play county cricket?

Manjrekar felt Kohli can play few county games from which India can look at including him in the team for England Tests.

“India can then evaluate his performances in the initial Test matches. If there are positive signs, he can continue,” Manjrekar further added.

Also Read: BCCI Appoint Domestic Stalwart As India Batting Coach

The County Championship 2025 beginning on April 7, will run parallel to the Indian Premier League and will only break after Round 8 which ends on May 26. Kohli needs to either skip the IPL altogether which is highly unlikely or RCB needs to be out of the playoffs race for him to travel to the UK.

Currently, reports suggested Kohli will be unavailable for his domestic side Delhi’s Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra from January 23 due to neck sprain for which he has taken an injection.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Cheteshwar Pujara
ENG vs IND 2025
Virat Kohli

Worry for India ahead of Champions Trophy 2025? Top two premier batters to skip next round of Ranji Trophy due to injury concerns

Worry for India ahead of Champions Trophy 2025? Top two premier batters to skip next round of Ranji Trophy due to injury concerns

They will however need to take the final permission from Ajit Agarkar.
News
18/01/2025

Who Should Replace Anrich Nortje in South Africa's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad?

So far, South Africa hasn't announced any replacement for Nortje but has a few pacers in the pipeline.
Champions Trophy 2025
18/01/2025
Chennai Super Kings’ latest recruit Noor Ahmad bowled a magnificent spell during Durban’s Super Giants’ latest SA20 2025 fixture against the two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Latest CSK Spin Recruit Delivers an Unplayable Spell in SA20 2025 by Taking Four Wickets for 25 Runs

He snared four wickets for 25 runs in his four-over spell, emerging as his side’s best bowler.
Indian Premier League - IPL
17/01/2025
Ravichandran Smaran Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy RCB trials IPL 2025

Left Unsold At IPL 2025 Auction, Vijay Hazare Trophy Finalist Sets Sights on RCB After Mumbai Indians Snub

Indian Premier League - IPL
17/01/2025
Hardik Pandya

'Not a Clue': Former India Cricketer Baffled by Decision To Remove Hardik Pandya As Vice-Captain for Enland T20Is

Pandya, at one point, was touted as the next captain of the India T20I team
News
17/01/2025
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Lauded by India Legend for 'Selfless Act' in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Indian skipper received a lot of flak for his batting and captaincy in Australia.
News
17/01/2025
