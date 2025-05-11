SL-W vs IN-W Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch The Sri Lanka Women vs India Women ODI Tri-Series Final 2025?

India Women take on resurgent Sri Lanka Women in ODI Tri Series Final 2025 in Colombo with live streaming available in India. Read on for the Sri Lanka Women vs India Women tri-series final live streaming information, squads and pitch report.

India Women and Sri Lanka Women are set to face off in the final of the Women’s ODI Tri-Nation Series in Colombo on Sunday, May 11, 2025. After an impressive run in the group stage, India will start as strong favourites, but Sri Lanka’s spirited win over them earlier in the tournament adds a fresh layer of excitement to the decider.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Final Live Streaming: Match Date and Time

The SL-W vs IN-W final will take place on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter as India aim to cap off their dominant run, while Sri Lanka look to make history with their first multi-nation final win since 2009.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Final Live Streaming Platform

For fans wondering where to watch the SL-W vs IN-W live streaming, the match will not be broadcast on any Indian television channel. However, live streaming of SL-W vs IN-W will be available exclusively on the FanCode app and website. Viewers can log in via their mobile or desktop to watch the action unfold live.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Online

To watch the Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Final online, users can:

Download the FanCode app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Or visit the FanCode website (www.fancode.com).

(www.fancode.com). Sign in or register to access the live stream of SL-W vs IN-W .

. Subscription may be required depending on the plan.

Why The SL-W vs IN-W Match Will Be Heavily Followed

The SL-W vs IN-W final is more than just a trophy clash. For India, it’s a chance to continue their dominant ODI form, having scored over 300 in four of their last ten games. Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh have been standout performers, while the spin attack led by Sneh Rana has been reliable.

For Sri Lanka, this is their first ODI final in a multi-nation tournament since 2009, and they’ve shown promising signs of depth beyond captain Chamari Athapaththu. Their upset win over India in the group stage has set the stage for a high-stakes rematch.

SL-W vs IN-W Weather and Pitch Report

The Colombo weather is expected to be humid, with possible overnight showers bringing cloud cover during the match. A fresh pitch has been prepared, which should offer something for both batters and bowlers, keeping the contest evenly poised.

ALSO READ:

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Live Streaming: Match Squads

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Shuchi Upadhyay, Kashvee Gautam, Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Arundhati Reddy

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Manudi Nanayakkara, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Inoka Ranaweera, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Kavisha Dilhari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Piumi Badalge

Don’t Miss: SL-W vs IN-W Final Live Streaming on FanCode

The Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Final live streaming promises a high-octane battle between a dominant Indian side and a determined Sri Lankan unit. Make sure to tune in via FanCode to catch the SL-W vs IN-W action live from Colombo.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.