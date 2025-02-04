News
News
Last updated: February 4, 2025

Suresh Raina Backs Rohit Sharma to Break ‘Incredible’ MS Dhoni Record in Champions Trophy 2025

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has backed Indian captain Rohit Sharma to become the first Indian player to win four ICC trophies. Rohit will lead the Men in Blue in the Champions Trophy and their first fixture will be against Bangladesh on February 20.

Rohit Sharma has equalled MS Dhoni as Indian players to win three ICC trophies as Rohit has won the T20 World Cup twice and also a Champions Trophy. If India win the Champions Trophy 2025, Rohit will become the first Indian player to win four ICC titles. Raina feels Rohit Sharma will be motivated to make it happen and lead by example for India in the Champions Trophy.

Suresh Raina backs Rohit Sharma to do well in the Champions Trophy

Here’s what Suresh Raina said on Star Sports about Rohit Sharma:

“This could be his last ICC trophy as captain, and if he wins, he will become the first Indian player to win four ICC trophies. He has already won the T20 World Cup, and securing the Champions Trophy would be a remarkable achievement. He will be motivated to make it happen, but scoring runs will be crucial for him.”

Suresh Raina on Rohit Sharma’s game plan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Suresh Raina shed light on how aggressive Rohit Sharma had been for India in the ODI World Cup 2023 and believes the Indian captain will continue to play the same brand of cricketing the Champions Trophy 2025. He backs the opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to do well when the duo walk out together to bat in the coveted tournament.

On this, Raina stated:

“I think Rohit should play aggressively. You saw how he batted in the ODI World Cup—he was attacking even in the final. So, I believe his approach will remain the same. The key question is who will open alongside him—will it be Shubman? I remember, whenever they play together, they maintain an aggressive intent.”

Raina further commented on the role of Virat Kohli in India’s ODI team and backed the star batter to also come good in the Champions Trophy. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were short of runs in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy. However, Raina believes they will do well in the ODI format.

Champions Trophy 2025
MS Dhoni
Rohit Sharma
Suresh Raina

