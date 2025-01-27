News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy return after 12 years
News
Last updated: January 27, 2025

Virat Kohli Confirms His Availability To Play For Delhi In Ranji Trophy; Set To Train From 2 Days Before

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Delhi will face Railways in the final round of group matches in the Ranji Trophy

Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy return after 12 years

Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh on Monday confirmed that star batter Virat Kohli will train with the domestic side for their upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 against Railways, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo.

Kohli will join the team training on Tuesday and will most likely play his first domestic game since 2012. He had opted out of Delhi’s Round 6 game against Saurashtra due to a neck sprain he suffered after returning from the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Ranji Trophy return after a decade

After recovering, Kohli was spotted training with former India and RCB batting coach Sanjay Bangar on his technique. The 36-year-old is under immense scrutiny following his failures against Australia where he 190 runs from nine innings at an average of 23. The former Indian captain has only three Test hundreds since 2022.

Also Read:

Kohli joins the list of international regulars returning to the Indian domestic circuit. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant have featured in the previous round of Ranji games for their state sides.

On Monday, Karnataka received a boost with the return of KL Rahul who had a niggle after arriving from Australia. The 32-year-old is most likely to play in their final round match against Group C toppers Haryana for a place in the quarterfinals. 

Kohli return too late for Delhi

Despite having a strong team, Delhi suffered a 10-wicket loss against Saurashtra in their latest match. They were all out for 188 and 94 as India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja claimed 5-66 and 7-38. Saurashtra openers were left with a paltry target of 12 runs which they chased in 19 balls. Pant, who kept the wickets for Delhi, registered scores of 1 and 17 in the match.

Kohli’s arrival might be a little too late for Delhi as they are out of the quarterfinal phase of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. They are currently in sixth place on 14 points in Elite Group D and will need a miracle win against Railway by either 10 wickets or by an innings to secure the bonus point.

Besides defeating Railways, Delhi also need Chandigarh, Saurashtra and Jharkhand to not gain any points from their respective clashes in order to even have an outside chance.

The match between Delhi and Railways will be played from January 30 to February 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Ravindra Jadeja
RIshabh Pant
Virat Kohli

Latest news

Related posts

Mitchell Owen 108 off 42 in BBL Final

108 off 42 in BBL Final: Fan-Turned-Player Set for Australia Call-Up; Could Be X-Factor Replacement in IPL 2025

January 27, 2025
Sagar Paul
Mandeep Singh Ranji Trophy

Inspired By Senior Players’ Heroics, Former RCB Batter Forges New Path In Domestic Cricket

The batter remembered being motivated by a talk with AB de Villiers
January 27, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Mitchell Owen fastest hundred in BBL Big Bash League 39 balls

Fastest Hundred in BBL History: Mitchell Owen Climbs to the Top of the List with Sensational Century in 2024-25 Final

January 27, 2025
Rohit Sankar

Former CSK Star Backs Tilak Varma To Play All Formats for India Soon

He gave this statement as Tilak made an unbeaten 72 off 55 balls, which saw India win by two wickets while chasing 166. The win also gave India a 2-0 lead in the series.
January 27, 2025
Sagar Paul
Mitchell Starc All Set To Break Pakistan Legend’s Unique Record During SL vs AUS Tests

Mitchell Starc All Set To Break Pakistan Legend’s Unique Record During SL vs AUS Tests

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has already claimed 29 wickets in just five Tests in Sri Lanka.
January 27, 2025
Sagar Paul
Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Will India’s Main Hope Be Fit for Champions Trophy 2025?

Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the squad for the Champions Trophy and named for the third ODI against England on February 12 in Ahmedabad.
January 27, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy