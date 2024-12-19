News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Ravi Shastri, India's coach back then, narrated the story from the dressing room, revealing Dhoni called players to have a chat.
News
December 19, 2024 - 9:56 am

‘Want to pack my bags…’ – When the Indian dressing room was left stunned by stalwart’s mid-series retirement

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Ravi Shastri, India's coach back then, narrated the story from the dressing room, revealing Dhoni called players to have a chat.

Ravi Shastri, India's coach back then, narrated the story from the dressing room, revealing Dhoni called players to have a chat.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement has come as a massive surprise for one and all since no one expected him to hang boots midway through such a high-profile series. However, he is not the first to retire in the middle of the series; former India captain MS Dhoni did the same during the BGT 2014/15.

Ravi Shastri, India’s coach back then, narrated the story from the dressing room, revealing Dhoni called players to have a chat. On Sen Radio, Shastri said Dhoni simply said thank you, adding he’s done with Test cricket.

“Dhoni didn’t wait. I was the coach. He said, Ravi, I need to have a chat with the boys for five minutes. Since we drew the game at the MCG, I said, sure. I thought he would say, ‘Boys, well done’. Instead, he just said, ‘Thank you. I’m done with this. Five-minute speech. No tantrums, no shenanigans. ‘I’m done. Thank you very much for your support. You know, I won’t be there in Sydney, but my total support for you guys’.”

There was still one game to go, and Virat Kohli took over the captaincy duties for the next Test in Sydney. That game ended in a draw, but Dhoni’s retirement left everyone in shock.

No one had a clue: Ravi Shastri

Adding to his point, Ravi Shastri said he looked around in the dressing room, but no one had a clue about Dhoni’s shock retirement. Shastri said Dhoni could have played 100 Test matches and got a farewell game, but he simply wanted to pack his bags and get done with the format.

“I looked around the dressing room. I asked players if he had had a chat with them. No one had a clue. Even the guys who went out or spent time with him three days before that. No one had a clue he was going to come and say what he did. And he had played 94 or 95 Test matches. Normally, you know, in India, a player of his stature, if he plays his 100th Test match and they had given that Test match to say Ranchi, the whole town would have been there at the ground to celebrate that 100th Test… But none of that stuff for him. He just said, ‘I want to pack my bags. I’m done with whites’.”

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin Playfully Points to Devdutt Padikkal After Fans Shout ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ During Brisbane Test [WATCH]

Dhoni ended his Test career with 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 in 144 innings, including 33 half-centuries and six centuries. During his tenure, India achieved newer heights in red-ball cricket, and he timed his retirement precisely.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CricXtasy – Daily Cricket News and Updates (@cricxtasy)

The Border Gavaskar Trophy is known to end several glorious careers, as happened in the past. Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the latest member of that unfortunate list, but he’d be content with what he achieved in his illustrious career.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
MS Dhoni
Ravichandran Ashwin

Related posts

Latest RCB Recruit Gets Dismissed for a Duck in His Team's Opening BBL 2024 25 Game

RCB’s Latest Overseas Recruits Encounter Poor Start in BBL 2024-25; Dismissed For 0 and 3

This isn’t the start he would have hoped for, especially after his high-profile IPL signing.
News
19/12/2024
Legendary batter Virat Kohli was involved in a verbal spat with an Australian journalist at Melbourne Airport ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

Virat Kohli Unhappy With Australian Journalist, Confrontation at Airport Goes Viral

As the media person started filming his family, Kohli, who has always maintained privacy regarding his family, was annoyed and lashed out at the reporter at the airport.
News
19/12/2024
Ravichandran Ashwin retirement

Only Two Indian Team Members Had Prior Knowledge of Ashwin’s Retirement

For others, the announcement came as a surprise.
News
19/12/2024
The reports of transition have come when India’s two mainstays - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - are going through a lean patch that has extended longer than expected.

Stage Set for Mass Exodus? Ashwin’s Retirement Might Be the First of Many: Reports

The reports of transition have come when India’s two mainstays - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - are going through a lean patch that has extended longer than expected.
News
19/12/2024
Prithvi Shaw

Why Was Prithvi Shaw Dropped From Vijay Hazare Trophy Squad? MCA Source Reveals Real Reason

Following the snub, Shaw took to social media to express his frustration.
News
18/12/2024
Former Australia Player Reveals Why R Ashwin Announced Retirement Mid-series

Frustration? Former Australia Player Reveals Why R Ashwin Announced Retirement Mid-series

Ashwin's last Test appearance was in Adelaide during the pink-ball Test, after which he was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja in the third Test.
News
18/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy