Ravichandran Ashwin Playfully Points to Devdutt Padikkal After Fans Shout ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ During Brisbane Test [WATCH]

Ravichandran Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal were seen having fun with a particular section of fans in the dugout, who were apparently Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans. The incident unfolded during the recently concluded Brisbane Test, which ended in a draw due to heavy rain.

When Ashwin was sitting in the dugout, one of the spectators screamed ‘Ee sala cup namde (this time the cup is ours)’, a famous RCB fan slogan. Hearing these chants, Ashwin hilariously pointed to Devdutt Padikkal, who RCB picked during the IPL 2025 auction.

Later, those spectators asked Ashwin to join Royal Challengers Bengaluru, saying, “Please come back to RCB, please.” The fans around enjoyed the whole incident and were seen laughing when Ashwin pointed to Padikkal after those famous chants.

Ashwin and Padikkal didn’t find a spot in the XI for the third Test in Brisbane, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill preferred over them. The game in the middle was intense whenever the rain stopped, but Ashwin and Padikkal found a way to get involved in a hilarious moment amidst a tense situation, and everyone around them had equal fun.

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket

Following the end of the Brisbane Test, Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. He has also travelled back home and will no longer play a role in the remainder of the series.

He had conveyed his decision to the team management during the first game in Perth, but Rohit convinced him to stay until the pink-ball Test match in Adelaide. But he felt it was time to step aside and let others come through.

However, he will continue playing league and club-level cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping INR 9.75 crore during the IPL 2025 auction and will make a return to his home ground next season.

Ashwin ended with 765 international wickets in 287 matches, including 37 five-wicket hauls. Further, he scored 4394 runs and hit six centuries in his illustrious career, and he will be one of India’s greatest ever.

