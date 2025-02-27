News
Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Will Not Be Able To Play Asia Cup 2025?
news
Last updated: February 27, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

It will be a big miss for the Indian team.

In what will be a big miss for the Indian team, the Men in Blue will be without the services of their premier batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 later this year.

Earlier today, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the September window as the tentative timeline for the intercontinental tournament.

Notably, India, who had the hosting rights for the next edition of the Asia Cup will no longer be able to host it as the ACC has opted for a neutral venue owing to the country’s political relations with Pakistan.

India do not travel to Pakistan and vice versa, with the most recent example being the tricolour playing their matches in Dubai despite Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy 2025. Thus, to avoid any conflict, ACC is understood to be looking at Sri Lanka or UAE as prospective venues.

ALSO READ:

Speaking about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the duo will not play for India since they announced their retirement from the shortest format after India’s win in the T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies last year. Alongside Rohit and Virat, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had also hung up his boots in T20Is. All three players however continue to play in Tests and ODIs for India.

On the other hand, it will be the first multi-team tournament where new T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav will lead the time. SKY took over the captaincy reins after Rohit’s retirement, eclipsing frontrunner and all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the role.

SKY has impeccable stats as the T20I captain with 18 wins from 23 games and just 4 losses, maintaining a stellar win % of 78.26.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Asia Cup 2025
Ravindra Jadeja
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli

