India lose Asia Cup 2025 Hosting Rights, New Venue Set to be Decided

BCCI will, however, remain the designated hosts of the tournament.

India will lose their hosting right for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup 2025 after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the tentative window for the tournament.

It is understood that the decision stems from the bilateral political relations between India and Pakistan, which affected the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 as well. The Indian team did not travel to Pakistan for the ICC event and are instead playing their matches in Dubai.

Thus, to avoid any such conflict, the ACC made a key decision that the tournament will be held in a neutral country when it is the turn of either the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to stage it. Since India was awarded the rights as host nation for 2025, it will now be taken away with a lookout for a new venue. However, BCCI will remain the designated host of the tournament.

ACC officials are believed to have shortlisted Sri Lanka and the UAE as possible locations for the tournament.

More IND vs PAK clashes on the cards this year

This year could see up to three more thrilling IND vs OAK matches, as the upcoming continental tournament, scheduled to take place in the T20 format, is set to include a total of 19 games. The tournament is expected to be held between the second and fourth weeks of September.

Similar to the previous edition, the eight participating teams will be split into two groups, with India and Pakistan once again placed in the same group. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, and the top two teams from that round will compete in the final. This structure guarantees at least one India-Pakistan match during the group stage, another in the Super Four round, and potentially a third if both teams make it to the final – setting the stage for up to three high-stakes encounters between the arch-rivals.

