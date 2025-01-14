India’s BGT Star Confirms His Availability for the Next Ranji Trophy Fixture

He will join Mumbai’s practice session on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

The young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has made himself available for the next Ranji Trophy fixture of his state team Mumbai, who will face Jammu and Kashmir in Mumbai on January 23. He will join Mumbai’s practice session on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Yashavi Jaiswal’s heroics in the Border Gavaskar Trophy

Jaiswal was among the few positives for India during an away Border Gavaskar Trophy, ending the series as the team’s leading run-getter. The southpaw amassed 391 runs at an average of 43.44 in ten outings, including two fifties and a century.

While the senior batters didn’t step up, Jaiswal showed immense maturity and supreme technique to succeed against the best pace attack in the world in alien conditions. He was the second-leading run-scorer in the series, only behind Travis Head.

Opening the innings was among the hardest jobs for both teams’ batters during the series, but Jaiswal aced it on his maiden Australia tour. A few bad shots in between were avoidable, but it was his maiden experience, and he would have learnt a lot from this itinerary.

Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal playing in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai?

Jaiswal is not part of India’s T20I squad for the five-match T20I series, starting January 22, so he opted to feature in the all-important red-ball cricket. The BCCI has made it mandatory for players to play domestic tournaments consistently if they are fit and available.

While the main focus will shift to the ODI format, India would have that England tour later this year in mind and want players to have as much game time as possible before the rubber. Several first-choice India players, including the captain Rohit Sharma, who participated in the Australia tour have joined their domestic teams’ practice camp.

Mumbai will announce their squad for the next game soon

An MCA official revealed to The Indian Express that Yashasvi Jaiswal has conveyed his availability to coach Omkar Salvi. The team will announce the squad for the next fixture against Jammu and Kashmir soon.

“He has informed Mumbai coach Omkar Salvi that he is available for the next round of the Ranji Trophy. The selection committee will pick the Mumbai team in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan, who didn’t get any games on the Australia tour, will remain unavailable for selection due to a rib fracture. He will reach out to the NCA for medical assessments and further treatment.

