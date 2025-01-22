Match prediction for Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals (DSG vs PR) Match 18 in Durban.

The Super Giants face the table-toppers as they look to end their winless run

Durban Super Giants will take on Paarl Royals in the 18th match of the SA20 on January 23. The match will take place at Kingsmead, Durban, with the first ball set to be bowled at 9:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the DSG vs PR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

DSG vs PR Prediction – SA20 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals SA20 match.

Paarl Royals to win – 1xBet @ 1.879, BET HERE

Durban Super Giants are a pretty good side at their home but their current form has been shaky. Paarl Royals, on the other hand, have Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Mitchell Van Buuren and David Miller in excellent touch with the bat. Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dayyaan Galiem, and Root have exceeded the expectations with the ball.

Joe Root to be the top PR batter 1st innings – Parimatch @ 4.10, BET HERE

Joe Root continues to pile on runs anywhere he goes. He has been superb at the top for Paarl Royals, scoring 201 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 142. Root has hit two half centuries in the season and will be key against a good bowling attack.

Joe Root brings out the reverse scoop and executes it to perfection 💯 #BetwaySA20 #MICTvPR #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/sktrOBMazO — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 13, 2025

Noor Ahmad to be the top DSG bowler 1st innings – Stake @ 3.55, BET HERE

Noor Ahmad has proven to be a massive challenge for batters in the ongoing tournament. The left-arm wrist spinner has taken eight wickets at an economy of 6.36, with best figures of 4 for 25 at this venue.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Durban has historically been a pretty good venue for batting in the shorter format and over 400 runs were scored in the first game of this tournament. But the last three games have seen slower pitches with a good amount of assistance for the spinners. Batting has also been harder as the match progresses so expect the teams to look to bat first.

Also Read:

DSG vs PR Odds SA20

1xBet Parimatch BC Game Stake Rajabets Durban’s Super Giants win the match 1.942 1.9 1.95 2 1.95 Paarl Royals win the match 1.879 1.9 1.8 1.75 1.8

Durban’s Super Giants win the match 1xBet 1.942 Parimatch 1.9 BC Game 1.95 Stake 2 Rajabets 1.95 Paarl Royals win the match 1xBet 1.879 Parimatch 1.9 BC Game 1.8 Stake 1.75 Rajabets 1.8

Head-to-Head Record DSG vs PR

The head-to-head record between these two teams is in favour of Durban Super Giants. Out of four games played between them, DSG have been victorious in three while Paarl Royals have won once.

Durban Super Giants

Durban Super Giants have some terrific players in their batting unit such as Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kane Williamson and Matthew Breetzke. On the bowling front, they rely on the Afghanistan duo of Noor Ahmad and Naveen-ul-Haq alongside Keshav Maharaj. With multiple left-handers in opposition, they could bring in Prenelan Subrayen.

Possible XI: Brandon King, Matthew Breetzke, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

Paarl Royals

Paarl Royals have an in-form opening pair of Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Joe Root while Mitchell Van Buuren and David Miller have been solid in the middle order. In the bowling department, they have Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in great form. But Kwena Maphaka’s spot remains uncertain.

Possible XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Harmann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dunith Wellalage, Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka

Where to Watch DSG vs PR SA20

Check out the details of where to watch the Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals SA20 match in Durban.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on Supersport TV.

Toss Prediction

As the last couple of games played here have shown, the pitches have gotten more difficult to bat on as the match progresses. With that in mind, teams should look to bowl first.

DSG vs PR SA20 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Durban is expected to be a bit cloudy in the evening with humidity of around 80%. The radar suggests there will be no rain, while the temperatures should range around 27°C.

Favourites to win the match – Paarl Royals

The bookmakers have Paarl Royals as slight favourites to win this match with a 54% chance of winning. They have been in good form with several players clicking.

Key matchup

Bjorn Fortuin has done well against DSG’s destructive opener Matthew Breetzke. Fortuin has conceded 27 runs in 28 deliveries while dismissing the batter two times.