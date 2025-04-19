News
Hasan Ali Mocks Abrar Ahmed With His Celebration in PSL 2025 [WATCH]
psl-2025
Last updated: April 19, 2025

Hasan Ali Mocks Abrar Ahmed With His Celebration in PSL 2025 [WATCH]

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Karachi Kings won the match by 56 runs.

Hasan Ali Mocks Abrar Ahmed With His Celebration in PSL 2025 [WATCH]

The Karachi Kings pacer Hasan Ali mocked Quetta Gladiators’ Abrar Ahmed during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 match last night. He replicated Abrar’s celebration from the Champions Trophy 2025 after uprooting his leg stump with a slower delivery. He dismissed him for just five runs in six balls.

In return, Abrar also playfully took Hasan’s celebration. He was seen smiling and had a small chat with Hasan after the wicket moment.

Watch the video here:

Abrar received plenty of criticism for this celebration during the India vs Pakistan match in the Champions Trophy 2025. The spinner had mocked Shubman Gill after dismissing him for 46 runs (52).

ALSO READ:

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2025

Karachi Kings opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Karachi National Stadium. The opening partnership of Tim Seifert (27 off 15) and skipper David Warner (31 off 20) made a flying start. England batter James Vince also put on a show with his fiery 70-run knock off 47 balls. Contributions from Irfan Khan (17) and Mohammad Nabi (18) took the score to 175/7.

The Quetta Gladiators never really found their rhythm while chasing 176. Opener Saud Shakeel was the lone warrior with his unbeaten 33 in 40 balls. They kept losing wickets at the other end. Apart from Kusal Mendis and Mohammad Amir, all other batters were dismissed for single-digit scores.

Amir put on a fight with his quickfire 30 in 16 deliveries at a strike rate of 187.50, but they failed to get closer to the target. The Gladiators could reach only 119/9 after 20 overs. Hasan was the highest wicket-taker for the Kings last night. He scalped three wickets in four overs at an impressive economy of 6.75.

The Kings have won two out of their three games in the PSL 2025 so far. They will take on Islamabad United at the same venue on April 20.

