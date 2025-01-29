News
Haider Ali BPL 2025 Chittagong Kings
WATCH
Last updated: January 29, 2025

6, 6, 6, 6 – Pakistan youngster slams four consecutive sixes to win BPL 2025 game [WATCH]

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The youngster hasn't played international cricket for over an year

Haider Ali BPL 2025 Chittagong Kings

Young Pakistani batter Haider Ali lit up the Bangladesh Premier League as he wrecked havoc with a blistering 48 not out off just 18 balls in Chittagong Kings’ five-wicket win over Rangpur Riders on Wednesday.

Ali, who has been out of favour for Pakistan for over a year, smashed four sixes in a row to end a chase off 144 with 14 balls remaining.

Haider Ali demolishes Akif Javed

The 24-year-old took left-arm pacer Akif Javed’s 18th over to the cleaners when Kings needed 20 off 18 balls. Ali began with a wild swing at a fuller length ball by compatriot Javed over deep mid-wicket and hooked two short-pitched balls over cow corner which landed just outside the boundary line. He then wrapped up the match with a six over cow corner which sailed into the rollicking stands.

Also Read:

The win took Riders to third in the table with 12 points from 10 matches and snapped their two-match losing streak in the BPL. Rangpur Riders, meanwhile, registered their third loss on the trot and are currently second in the seven-team table with 16 points off 11 matches.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed smashed an unbeaten 65 off 47 balls to dig Riders out of trouble from 68/5 in 12.2 overs to 143/5 in 20 overs. Mahedi Hasan played the second fiddle to Iftikhar with 22 not out off 20 balls.

Sri Lanka left-arm pacer Binura Fernando was the pick of the Kings bowlers by conceding just 15 runs from his four overs which included a first over maiden. The left-armer conceded just one boundary and four byes from his full quota.

Chasing a decent total on a batting friendly pitch in Mirpur, Kings’ innings was anchored by opener Parvez Emon who scored 43-ball 41. Ali took the game away from Riders in an instant as he hit sixes and one boundary in his innings.

Haider Ali yet to make a Pakistan comeback

Ali missed out on a place in Pakistan’s squad in last year’s 2024 T20 World Cup despite scoring 103 runs in five matches in the Pakistan Super League 2024. The right hander managed to scored quick runs after arriving as a late replacement for Islamabad United.

Bangladesh Premier League
BPL 2024-25
Pakistan

