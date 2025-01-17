Watch: Ashleigh Gardner Takes a Stunning Boundary Catch in Women’s Ashes ODI

The catch was taken in the 41st over to dismiss Sophie Ecclestone off Alana King’s bowling.

Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner pulls off an incredible boundary catch in the third Women’s Ashes ODI against England at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

The catch was taken in the 41st over to dismiss Sophie Ecclestone off Alana King’s bowling.

Also Read: BCCI Set To Probe Key Player’s Absence at Vijay Hazare Trophy; Could Affect Champions Trophy 2025 Chances

Ashleigh Gardner Pulls Off a Boundary Catch for the Ages

In the 3rd ball of the over, Alana King tosses up a delivery right on the stumps. Sophie Ecclestone gets down low and slog sweeps it high into the air. For a moment, it looked like the ball will sail over Ashleigh Gardner at the boundary line, but Gardner had other plans.

Timing her leap perfectly, Gardner stretches her right hand to pluck the ball out of the air, right at the edge of the ropes. However, it does not ended there. When she realized she’s losing her balance, she throws the ball up just before crossing the boundary line. Gardner regained her calm and steps back into play, diving forward to finish the catch.

After a 💯 with the bat, it's a catch for the ages on the field for Ashleigh Gardner 🔥 #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/bnVo4N3TDU — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 17, 2025

The third umpire carefully examines the replay, and the large screen flashes “OUT” to affirm the brilliance. What a fantastic effort! This catch by Ashleigh Gardner will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the best in the history of women’s cricket.

Also Read: ‘Neck sprain’ Set To Halt Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy Comeback, Question Mark Over Availability For Delhi

Australia Dominates with an All-Round Performance

Australia Women chose to bat first, but struggled early, losing wickets quickly and were struggling at 59 for 4 in the 15th over. Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner steadied the innings with a crucial 95-run stand, with Mooney making 50. Gardner continued to steady the innings with 102 runs, while Tahlia McGrath added 55 runs to a 103-run stand with her.

Georgia Wareham provided fireworks at the end with an unbeaten 38 off 12 balls, which took Australia to a solid total of 308 for 8. Lauren Bell, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Charlie Dean each took two wickets for England.

England Women fell behind early in their chase for 309, with Megan Schutt taking two key wickets. Tammy Beaumont scored 54 runs and Nat Sciver-Brunt added 61 runs in a rebuilding effort, but regular wickets from Australian bowlers kept England under pressure. Alana King led the bowling attack with five wickets, followed by Megan Schutt and Georgia Wareham, who took three and two, respectively. England were bowled out for 222, handing Australia an 86-run win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.