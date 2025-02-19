Devon Conway Scared By Air Show During Champions Trophy 2025 Opener [WATCH]

The Champions Trophy 2025 kickstarted today with defending champions and hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener.

Amidst much excitement and fanfare, the Champions Trophy 2025 kickstarted today with defending champions and hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener.

Ahead of the match, the spectators witnessed a spectacular aerobatic show by the Pakistan Air Force, named the ‘Sher dil’ air show as part of the opening ceremony to mark the tournament’s inauguration.

The Sherdil Squadron, whose name translates to “lion-hearted” in Urdu, operates Karakoram-8 aircraft and executes complex aerial manoeuvres such as barrel rolls, loops, and bomb bursts, enhanced by trails of coloured smoke. The spectacle is further amplified by the participation of Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighter jets.

However, during the show, New Zealand opener Devon Conway had an awkward moment where he freaked out, presumably by the noise of the jets and the video of the same has now gone viral.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan bowlers make a strong start in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand

Speaking about the ongoing PAK vs NZ match, the Pakistan bowlers made a strong start after skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and put the Kiwis to bat first. Star batters Devon Conway and Kane Williamson failed to get going, departing cheaply for 10 and 1 respectively.

However, a deft half-century from opener Will Young has made some amends for the early blow as New Zealand now settle in to navigate the middle overs.

At the time of writing this report, the New Zealand scoreboard read 105 for 3 in 23 overs with Will Young and Tom Lathan currently at the crease.

Although New Zealand defeated Pakistan twice in the tri-nation ODI series preceding the ICC event, the Men in Green are the defending champions and will be eager to get off on a winning note to gain momentum for their title defence.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.