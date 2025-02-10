Gulbadin Naib Unhappy As Sam Curran Mocks His Iconic Celebration in ILT20 2025 Final [WATCH]

The incident happened during the first innings.

Gulbadin Naib was upset after Sam Curran mocks his famous biceps-flexing celebration during the ILT20 2025 final between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers.

Sam Curran Imitates Gulbadin Naib’s Biceps Celebration

On the third ball of the 17th over, Gulbadin Naib bowled a back of a length delivery angled into Sam Curran, who pushed it to long-off for a single.

Naib could have stopped the ball but ended up deflecting it instead of collecting it properly. While completing the run, Curran copied Naib’s bicep-flexing celebration and playfully hugged him, but Naib didn’t seem too happy about it.

In the final match, Gulbadin Naib bowled just one over and gave away 10 runs. On the other hand, Sam Curran played a brilliant knock of 62 off 33 balls, hitting 5 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 187.88.



Sikandar Raza Seals the Title for Capitals

Dubai Capitals after opting to bowl first, made an early impact as Obed McCoy removed both openers cheaply. Dan Lawrence couldn’t contribute much either, leaving Desert Vipers in trouble. However, Max Holden anchored the innings with a well-compiled 76 off 51 balls. He shared a crucial stand with Sam Curran, who unleashed an attacking knock once Holden was dismissed. Curran remained unbeaten on 62 off 33 balls, accelerating towards the end to propel the Vipers to a strong total of 189/5 in 20 overs.

In response, Dubai Capitals faced a shaky start as Mohammed Amir and David Payne dismissed their top order, reducing them to 31/3. Then Powell, smashed 63 off 38 balls to revive the chase. He built a solid partnership with Shai Hope, who played a stabilizing role.

Hope was dismissed, but Powell and Dasun Shanaka continued to battle on, and the Capitals stayed in the match. Their dismissal left Dubai Capitals requiring 37 runs off the last three overs. Then, under pressure, Sikandar Raza batted in style, smashing 34* off just 12 balls to help Dubai Capitals win the ILT20 2025.

