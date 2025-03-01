News
Last updated: March 1, 2025

PBKS All-rounder Slides Like a Footballer to Remove English Batter during a Must-Win Champions Trophy 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He covered about 28 meters of ground for his extraordinary catch

During a Champions Trophy 2025 clash on March 1 in Karachi, South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen covered about 28 meters of ground from long-on to mid-wicket for a stunning catch. Jansen was sliding like a footballer. His blinder removed England’s middle-order batter Harry Brook for just 19 runs.

Watch the video here:

Marco Jansen shines; England’s woes continue

England got off to another poor start during their last match of the ongoing ICC tournament. Jos Buttler, leading his side for the last time in ODI cricket, won the toss and elected to bat first. Wickets fell like dominoes to the Protea pace attack with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) star stealing the spotlight.

Marco Jansen dismissed England’s top-order within his four overs. Opener Phil Salt (8) got off to a good start with a couple of boundaries but fell with a soft dismissal in the circle. From the other end, Ben Duckett (24) made his intentions clear with quick boundaries. But, Jansen’s quick reflexes and a return catch meant that Duckett had to walk back. England’s keeper-batter Jamie Smith got out for a duck in a similar dismissal to that of Salt.

After his heroics with the ball, the PBKS’ new recruit shone on the field with Harry Brook’s catch.

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, England were 145/7 at the end of 28 overs. They lost the wickets of Joe Root (37), Liam Livingstone (9), and Jamie Overton (11). Skipper Jos Buttler (12) is on the crease with Jofra Archer (11). While the 24-year-old Jansen has already scalped three wickets in five overs, Keshav Maharaj has two dismissals to his name. Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder also have one wicket each.

England are in a tough spot with their batting line-up back to the dressing room. Though they’re already out of the semi-final race after two consecutive losses in the tournament, this is yet another exhibit of the declining form of the team. On the other hand, South Africa are likely to win this contest. Should they win by a huge margin, they will play the knockout match next week. If South Africa fails to qualify, Afghanistan will go through the semis along with their Group B leader Australia.

India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semis.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
England
Harry Brook
Marco Jansen
South Africa

Lungi Ngidi took a marvellous catch to dismiss Jamie Overton on the third delivery of the 26th over off Kagiso Rabada’s bowling.

RCB Pacer Takes a Sensational Catch Running Backwards To Dismiss CSK All-Rounder in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Ngidi ensured to keep his calm and gave himself every chance to catch the ball, which eventually worked in his favour as England lost another in the middle.
5:15 pm
Darpan Jain
Steve Smith Withdraws Run Out Appeal After CSK Star for IPL 2025 Has a Brainfade During Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Steven Smith Withdraws Run Out Appeal After CSK Star for IPL 2025 Has a Brainfade During Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

If Smith had not withdrawn the appeal the batter would likely have been given out by third umpire Chris Gaffaney.
1:30 pm
Sagar Paul

Set To Make RCB XI in IPL 2025, Batter Smashes 6 out of Stadium in DY Patil T20 2025 [WATCH]

He pulled the delivery over the backward square leg region, and the ball went out of the park, into the trees.
February 27, 2025
Darpan Jain
Fazalhaq Farooqi

Why was Fazalhaq Farooqi called back Onto The Field By The Umpires Ahead of Final Over in Thriller against England in Champions Trophy 2025?

He was briefly replaced by Nangeyalia Kharote.
February 26, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Fan Waving Indian Flag Gets Dragged and Treated Brutally in Lahore Stadium During Champions Trophy 2025

[WATCH] Fan Waving Indian Flag Gets Dragged and Treated Brutally in Lahore Stadium During Champions Trophy 2025

The video of the same has now gone increasingly viral on social media.
February 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Richa Ghosh did an MS Dhoni-esque run out on the final delivery of the ninth Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 to draw the game.

Richa Ghosh Does an MS Dhoni-Esque Run-Out To Enforce the First-Ever Super Over in WPL History

Fans were immediately reminded of MS Dhoni's iconic run-out on the final delivery against Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup 2016 at the same venue.
February 25, 2025
Darpan Jain
