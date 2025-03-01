PBKS All-rounder Slides Like a Footballer to Remove English Batter during a Must-Win Champions Trophy 2025 Clash [WATCH]

He covered about 28 meters of ground for his extraordinary catch

During a Champions Trophy 2025 clash on March 1 in Karachi, South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen covered about 28 meters of ground from long-on to mid-wicket for a stunning catch. Jansen was sliding like a footballer. His blinder removed England’s middle-order batter Harry Brook for just 19 runs.

Watch the video here:

Marco Jansen shines; England’s woes continue

England got off to another poor start during their last match of the ongoing ICC tournament. Jos Buttler, leading his side for the last time in ODI cricket, won the toss and elected to bat first. Wickets fell like dominoes to the Protea pace attack with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) star stealing the spotlight.

Marco Jansen dismissed England’s top-order within his four overs. Opener Phil Salt (8) got off to a good start with a couple of boundaries but fell with a soft dismissal in the circle. From the other end, Ben Duckett (24) made his intentions clear with quick boundaries. But, Jansen’s quick reflexes and a return catch meant that Duckett had to walk back. England’s keeper-batter Jamie Smith got out for a duck in a similar dismissal to that of Salt.

After his heroics with the ball, the PBKS’ new recruit shone on the field with Harry Brook’s catch.

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, England were 145/7 at the end of 28 overs. They lost the wickets of Joe Root (37), Liam Livingstone (9), and Jamie Overton (11). Skipper Jos Buttler (12) is on the crease with Jofra Archer (11). While the 24-year-old Jansen has already scalped three wickets in five overs, Keshav Maharaj has two dismissals to his name. Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder also have one wicket each.

England are in a tough spot with their batting line-up back to the dressing room. Though they’re already out of the semi-final race after two consecutive losses in the tournament, this is yet another exhibit of the declining form of the team. On the other hand, South Africa are likely to win this contest. Should they win by a huge margin, they will play the knockout match next week. If South Africa fails to qualify, Afghanistan will go through the semis along with their Group B leader Australia.

India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semis.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.