Rohit Sharma Dismisses AB De Villiers
watch
Last updated: February 18, 2025

Rohit Sharma Dismisses AB De Villiers [WATCH]: A Dramatic ODI Series That Resulted in Rohit Being Dropped From World Cup 2011 Squad

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Rohit played all five matches in the series but scored only 49 runs, with an average of 9.80.

Rohit Sharma Dismisses AB De Villiers

Throwback to when Rohit Sharma dismissed AB de Villiers in a dramatic ODI series, but his poor batting performance led to him being dropped from India’s 2011 World Cup squad.

Rohit Sharma Dismisses AB de Villiers

In the first ODI of the series, Rohit Sharma took AB de Villiers’ wicket with a poor delivery. It was a short, slow ball that turned in, almost asking to be hit out of the ground. AB set himself up for a pull shot, likely deciding whether to send it into the stands or even further. But instead, he ended up hitting it straight to Harbhajan Singh at deep midwicket.

Rohit Sharma not only picked AB de Villiers’ wicket but also dismissed JP Duminy in that game. They were important wickets for India, as both of them had made more than 70 runs. Rohit ended up with the figures of 7 overs, 30 runs, and 2 wickets.However, his efforts went in vain as India was comfortably beaten by South Africa by 135 runs.

ALSO READ:

A Crucial Setback: Missing Out on the 2011 World Cup Squad

It was a series that Rohit Sharma would rather forget, as he had a poor run with the bat. Rohit played all five matches in the series but scored only 49 runs, with an average of 9.80. His highest score was just 23. Not only that, he was dismissed three times by Morne Morkel, who is now India’s bowling coach, and twice by Tsotsobe.

During the series, Rohit batted in both the middle order and as an opener but failed to make an impact. This was a crucial point in his career, as his poor form led to him being left out of India’s 2011 World Cup squad, which India went on to win. It was one of the lowest points of his career. However, he later made a successful comeback, and the rest, as they say, is history.

AB de Villiers
Rohit Sharma
World Cup 2011

