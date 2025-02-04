News
WATCH
Last updated: February 4, 2025

Throwdown Specialist Raghu Stopped by Cops From Getting Entry into Team India Hotel [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The video of the same has now gone increasingly viral on social media.

After dominating the Three Lions 4-1 in the IND vs ENG T20I leg, the Indian team will now shift their focus to the three-match ODI leg, which will be their final preparatory ground before the Champions Trophy 2025.

Notably, top Indian stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma amongst others will be making a return to the side. The first match of the IND vs ENG ODIs is slated to take place in Nagpur, on February 6.

While the team has already reached the venue, a strange incident happened where India’s throwdown specialist Raghu was denied entering the team hotel.

In a video that has been going viral on social media, cops could be seen denying entry to the Indian team support staff after failing to recognise him after getting down from the bus. The viral video captured two police personnel stopping Raghu from entering the Radisson Blu hotel in Nagpur.

The fans and the spectators standing behind eventually started shouting,

“Arey, coach hai who. Team ke saath hai. Bus see utra hai. (He’s a coach… member of the team. He just deboarded the bus). 

Watch the video of the incident below.

Raghavendra Dwivedi, popularly known as Raghu, is an integral member of Team India’s support staff. Serving as the team’s throwdown specialist, he plays a key role in refining the batting department’s skills. Interestingly, he was personally selected by Sachin Tendulkar in 2011.

Raghu’s primary responsibility is to deliver precise throwdowns, replicating real match scenarios by simulating deliveries from pacers, spinners, and short-pitched balls. His expertise helps Indian batters prepare for various challenges and conditions, improving their adaptability and significantly contributing to the team’s overall success.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

