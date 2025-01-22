Former RCB Teammate Copies Virat Kohli’s Famous Crowd Silence Celebration in BBL [WATCH]

He gestured to the crowd to remain quiet by putting his fingers on the lips.

During the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), Virat Kohli’s former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Glenn Maxwell mimicked his iconic crowd silence celebration after taking a catch.

The incident happened in a match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars when Glenn Maxwell took an impressive catch and gestured to the Sydney crowd to remain quiet by putting his fingers on the lips.

In the seventh over of Sydney Thunder’s innings, Matthew Gilkes tried to smash Usama Mir’s delivery for a six but mistimed his shot. Positioned at long-on, Glenn Maxwell made an impressive leap to secure a sharp catch. Gilkes departed after contributing 26 runs from 16 balls, which included three fours and a six.

Glenn Maxwell just told the ENGIE Stadium crowd to 🤫 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/WXpYZYK4BA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 22, 2025

Glenn Maxwell looks in blistering form ahead of IPL 2025

The Australian all-rounder, who had a subpar past few IPL seasons was released by RCB ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, given the 36-year-old’s lofty repute, he was acquired by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for INR 4.2 crores and the Punjab management will be extremely happy with the signing given his current form.

Plying his trade for the Melbourne Stars, he is currently in the top 5 run-scorer’s list in the BBL, slamming 325 runs in nine games at an impressive average of 54.16 while striking at a blistering rate of 186.78.

Not only that, he gave a testament to his finishing abilities during a match against the Melbourne Renegades. The Melbourne Stars batted first but were soon reduced to 45/4 after 7 overs. Maxwell came in at number 6 and despite losing wickets at the other end, the Aussie stalwart took command and made amends by smashing 90 off 52 balls, including four fours and ten sixes at a strike rate of 173.08.

He did an encore against the Hobart Hurricanes too, coming in at number 5 with the score readin 81-3 in the 11th over and then fired a stunning knock of 76* off 32 balls, comprising 5 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 237.50.

