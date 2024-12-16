News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Full Mumbai Indians Players List and Squad for WPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
December 16, 2024 - 8:12 pm

Full Mumbai Indians Players List and Squad for WPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

They made a big move by going all out for 16-year-old G Kamalini, securing her for a remarkable INR 1.60 crores after a fierce bidding war with Delhi Capitals.

Full Mumbai Indians Players List and Squad for WPL 2025

WPL 2023 champions Mumbai Indians entered the auction with an INR 2.65 crores purse remaining to fill four slots, including one overseas player.

They made a big move by going all out for 16-year-old G Kamalini, securing her for a remarkable INR 1.60 crores after a fierce bidding war with Delhi Capitals. Kamalini, a Tamil Nadu keeper-batter, became the third-highest buy of the auction.

Also Read: Meet G Kamalini: 16-year-old CSK Academy Product Mumbai Indians Picked for 1.6 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction

Mumbai also made strategic acquisitions, adding South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk for INR 30 lakhs, matching her base price. This was surprising as there were no other bids for her. Sanskriti Gupta was picked up for INR 10 lakhs, and Akshita Maheshwari was bought for INR 20 lakhs, both at their respective base prices.

Before the auction, Mumbai retained 14 players, including key stars like captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews Amelia Kerr, and Nat Sciver-Brunt. With these four new inclusions, Mumbai Indians have built a strong squad for the WPL 2025 season.

Out of the INR 15 crore purse allotted to each franchise, Mumbai used INR 14.55 crores to complete their 18-player squad, which consists of 12 Indian players and 6 overseas players.

Also Read: ‘That is dumb’ – Aussies dig into Mohammed Siraj for flawed strategy that Travis Head capitalises on

Players Bought by Mumbai Indians at the Auction

Player NamePrice (INR)
Nadine de Klerk30 lakhs
G Kamalini 1.60 crores
Sanskriti Gupta 10 lakhs
Akshita Maheshwari20 lakhs

Mumbai Indians Full Squad for WPL 2025

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana, Nadine de Klerk, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

G Kamalini
Mumbai Indians
Nadine de Klerk
Sanskriti Gupta
WPL 2025
WPL 2025 auction

Related posts

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had a budget of INR 3.25 crore and four slots to fill during the WPL 2025 auction.

Full RCB Players List and Squad for WPL 2025

They had a clear strategy to spend a big sum on one player and fill the other three slots with a few unknown local talents.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
16/12/2024

Full Delhi Capitals Players List and Squad for WPL 2025

The Capitals also brought in three promising Indian talents, Nandini Kashyap, N Charani, and Niki Prasad, to add depth to their team.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
16/12/2024
The WPL 2025 auction came into the limelight after Mumbai Indians Women bought G Kamalini for INR 1.60 crores.

Meet G Kamalini: 16-year-old CSK Academy Product Mumbai Indians Picked for 1.6 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction

Kamalini is a 16-year-old wicketkeeper batter who also bowls useful leg-spin.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
15/12/2024
The WPL 2025 auction is underway in Bengaluru and here you can find the full list of players sold and unsold, updated in real-time as the franchises engage in the bidding war.

WPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Players SOLD and UNSOLD List with Price and Team

All real-time updates on all the sold and unsold players in the WPL 2025 Auction in Bengaluru on December 15.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
15/12/2024
WPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming

WPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV in India?

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the WPL 2025 Auction on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
15/12/2024
5 players Gujarat Giants will target at the WPL 2025 auction

5 players Gujarat Giants Will Target at the WPL 2025 auction

They have a total available slot of 4 with two overseas and also have the largest remaining purse value.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
14/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy