Full Mumbai Indians Players List and Squad for WPL 2025

WPL 2023 champions Mumbai Indians entered the auction with an INR 2.65 crores purse remaining to fill four slots, including one overseas player.

They made a big move by going all out for 16-year-old G Kamalini, securing her for a remarkable INR 1.60 crores after a fierce bidding war with Delhi Capitals. Kamalini, a Tamil Nadu keeper-batter, became the third-highest buy of the auction.

Mumbai also made strategic acquisitions, adding South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk for INR 30 lakhs, matching her base price. This was surprising as there were no other bids for her. Sanskriti Gupta was picked up for INR 10 lakhs, and Akshita Maheshwari was bought for INR 20 lakhs, both at their respective base prices.

Before the auction, Mumbai retained 14 players, including key stars like captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews Amelia Kerr, and Nat Sciver-Brunt. With these four new inclusions, Mumbai Indians have built a strong squad for the WPL 2025 season.

Out of the INR 15 crore purse allotted to each franchise, Mumbai used INR 14.55 crores to complete their 18-player squad, which consists of 12 Indian players and 6 overseas players.

Players Bought by Mumbai Indians at the Auction

Player Name Price (INR) Nadine de Klerk 30 lakhs G Kamalini 1.60 crores Sanskriti Gupta 10 lakhs Akshita Maheshwari 20 lakhs

Mumbai Indians Full Squad for WPL 2025

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana, Nadine de Klerk, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari.

