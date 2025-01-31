New Role For Babar Azam? 3 Key Points As Pakistan Name Squad For Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan have named their 15-player squad for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, set to be played at home and in the UAE. Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team, as he has since Babar Azam stepped down after the 2023 ODI World Cup. But there are some surprises in the squad with a few senior players returning as well as a new role for Babar.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Key Absentees: Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique

Rising batter Saim Ayub is a major miss for Pakistan. He suffered an ankle injury during the New Year’s Test in Cape Town and has not recovered in time. Ayub has been one of Pakistan’s best batters in this format in recent times, averaging 64.37 in his last nine ODIs, including three centuries. In fact, since World Cup 2023, he’s the only Pakistan batter aside from Kamran Ghulam to make an ODI hundred, and he has three of those.

“We understand how much he was looking forward to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and recognise how devastating it must be for him to miss a global event, especially when he is in such exceptional batting form,” National Selection Committee member Asad Shafiq said.

“However, as a valuable asset to our team, we are committed to prioritising his long-term health over making any rushed decisions.”

Opener Abdullah Shafique has also been left out after his below par returns in ODIs since the World Cup in 2023. Shafique has 196 runs in the last nine games, averaging 28.00, with just two fifties.

Babar Azam set for new role as Fakhar Zaman returns

The absence of Ayub and Abdullah opens the door for Babar Azam to slot back into a top-order role, which will likely see him partner with Fakhar Zaman, who makes a return to the squad. Babar has opened only twice in ODIs, both in 2015, but a move abck to the top is not just speculation now with selection committee member Asad Shafiq confirming Pakistan are thinking in that direction.

Veteran opener Fakhar Zaman is back in the squad. His performance in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where he smashed 114 off 106 balls against India, remains a key highlight of his career. The 34-year-old last played ODIs in 2023, and is back likely because Ayub is out injured. He’s expected to take one of the opening slots. His recent numbers in T20s have been pretty encouraging, and Fakhar will be key in an otherwise underhwhelming batting line-up.

“Fakhar’s opening partner could be either Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel, depending on various factors such as conditions, opposition and match strategy,” Shafiq explained.

“Both players are highly capable at the top of the order, with Babar being particularly seasoned in the role, regularly opening in T20Is and also excelling in the Cape Town Test by scoring two half-centuries in Saim Ayub’s absence.”

Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, and Saud Shakeel have also earned recalls.

Pakistan have recalled all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, power-hitter Khushdil Shah, and middle-order batter Saud Shakeel to the squad. While Shakeel’s addition adds depth to the batting, Faheem’s selection is certain to raise eyebrows with the all-rounder struggling to make a mark in ODIs thus far in his career.

Khushdil provides firepower in the middle order, while Saud’s adaptability makes him a valuable asset. But it is uncertain if either would fit into a full-strength starting XI.

These three inclusions only suggests Pakistan is looking for a mix of experience and utility players to handle different match situations.

