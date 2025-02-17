News
Update on Rishabh Pant Injury Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 After Hardik Pandya's Shot Hit His Knee
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 17, 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The incident sparked concerns about Pant's fitness for the Champions Trophy, but thankfully, it turned out to be not serious.

After a powerful shot from Hardik Pandya accidentally struck Rishabh Pant on his knee during a practice session, team physio Kamlesh Jain quickly rushed to assess the situation. Hardik, looking concerned, also came out of the nets to check on Pant.

The incident sparked concerns about Pant’s fitness for the Champions Trophy, but thankfully, it turned out to be not serious. Soon after, Pant was seen padding up again, and in a video posted by the BCCI, he appeared with his helmet on, assuring fans that he was fit and ready to play.

Even though BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had earlier confirmed that Rishabh Pant would be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper for the England ODI series and Champions Trophy, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir chose to persist with KL Rahul in the position.

They believed that Rahul, who had been pivotal in India’s run to the 2023 World Cup final, had earned his place. As a result, Rahul played all three matches in the recent series against England.

ALSO READ:

Gautam Gambhir Explains Why KL Rahul Keeps Wicketkeeper Role Over Pant

During the press conference after the series concluded, Gautam Gambhir said that KL Rahul is currently the team’s top choice for the wicketkeeper role based on his recent performances. He also assures that Rishabh Pant will get his opportunity to play, but currently, Rahul has the role because of his form. Gambhir points out the team’s choice not to play two wicketkeeper-batters in the same team, indicating that the team must balance other roles and positions.

“KL is our No. 1 wicketkeeper, and this is what I can say at the moment. Rishabh Pant will get his chance, but at the moment, it is KL who has done well, and we cannot play two wicketkeeper-batters.”

India’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign will begin on February 20th, when they face Bangladesh in Dubai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
RIshabh Pant

