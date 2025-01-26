ADKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 20 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals will square off in the 20th match of the ILT20 2024/25 at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Both these teams have played six games each in the tournament and have a 3-3 record. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have a slightly better net run-rate. With a similar record, this will be a crucial fixture for the teams.
ADKR are coming off an impressive 42-run victory over MI Emirates. DC have won back to back games, most recently beating Gulf Giants by five wickets on the back of Shai Hope’s 47.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Kyle Mayers, Andries Gous, Michael Pepper (wk), Charith Asalanka, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Ibrar Ahmad, Ali Khan
Dubai Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Ben Dunk, Khalid Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Sikandar Raza (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy, Dushmantha Chameera, Zahir Khan
The pitches at Zayed Cricket Stadium have been decent for batting so far, with seamers getting some assistance. In four games played here so far, the average first innings score reads 175. Teams have preferred to chase with dew likely being a factor.
Abu Dhabi should have a clear weather in the afternoon with no chance of rain. The temperature should range between 24 to 28 degree Celsius.
Gulbadin Naib (DC)
Sikandar Raza (DC)
Alishan Sharafu (ADKR)
Shai Hope (DC)
Kyle Mayers (ADKR)
Jason Holder (ADKR)
Haider Ali (DC)
Charith Asalanka (ADKR)
Dubai Capitals rely on a couple of players heavily while the Knight Riders have multiple players who can turn the game on its head. Their confidence will also be boosted with a comprehensive victory over MI Emirates. Expect Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win this game.