ADKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 20 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals will square off in the 20th match of the ILT20 2024/25 at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Both these teams have played six games each in the tournament and have a 3-3 record. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have a slightly better net run-rate. With a similar record, this will be a crucial fixture for the teams.

ADKR are coming off an impressive 42-run victory over MI Emirates. DC have won back to back games, most recently beating Gulf Giants by five wickets on the back of Shai Hope’s 47.

ADKR vs DC: Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Kyle Mayers, Andries Gous, Michael Pepper (wk), Charith Asalanka, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Ibrar Ahmad, Ali Khan

Dubai Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Ben Dunk, Khalid Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Sikandar Raza (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy, Dushmantha Chameera, Zahir Khan

ADKR vs DC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Zayed Cricket Stadium have been decent for batting so far, with seamers getting some assistance. In four games played here so far, the average first innings score reads 175. Teams have preferred to chase with dew likely being a factor.

Abu Dhabi should have a clear weather in the afternoon with no chance of rain. The temperature should range between 24 to 28 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ADKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Gulbadin Naib (DC)

Gulbadin Naib has scored 130 runs in six games while picking up eight wickets.

With his all-round value, he remains a top fantasy pick.

Sikandar Raza (DC)

Sikandar Raza has scored 121 runs and picked two wickets in the season.

Raza has not been in great form but his all-round skill set can’t be ignored.

Alishan Sharafu (ADKR)

Alishan Sharafu has scored 145 runs in the tournament, including a match-winning 55 in the previous game.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ADKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (DC)

Shai Hope has been in excellent form, scoring 260 runs in the tournament at an average of 52 and strike rate of 145.

Hope has smashed one century and a half century in the season.

Kyle Mayers (ADKR)

Kyle Mayers picked three wickets with the new ball in the previous game.

Mayers has scored 96 runs and taken six wickets in the competition.

Jason Holder (ADKR)

Jason Holder has been superb with the ball, picking up 12 wickets in six games at 7.13 economy.

Holder has also hit 71 runs at a strike rate of 229.

ADKR vs DC Player to Avoid

Haider Ali (DC)

Haider Ali has one wicket from five games and can be avoided.

ADKR vs DC Differential Pick

Charith Asalanka (ADKR)

Charith Asalanka made 32 runs in the last game and is picked by only 8% fantasy players.

Grand League Team for ADKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for ADKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

ADKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Dubai Capitals rely on a couple of players heavily while the Knight Riders have multiple players who can turn the game on its head. Their confidence will also be boosted with a comprehensive victory over MI Emirates. Expect Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win this game.