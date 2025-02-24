AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 7 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Australia will play South Africa in the seventh match of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Rawalpindi. Both teams have won their previous games and will be confident for this clash.

Australia won their last encounter against England in a high-scoring contest in Lahore. Josh Inglis played a match-winning knock, while other batters also contributed heavily to take Australia over the line.

Meanwhile, South Africa registered a comprehensive victory over Afghanistan by a massive 107-run margin. They were clinical in all the departments and showed their ruthless side to open their campaign.

AUS vs SA: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwrashuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

AUS vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The track in Rawalpindi has been flat. We can expect another batting surface for this encounter. Two teams with powerful batting lineups mean only one thing – more and more runs. The bowlers won’t have much help, barring some movement with the new ball. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 380 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 16°C is expected with a mostly cloudy forecast.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Steve Smith (AUS):

Steve Smith will bat at No.3. He is a quality batter and will enjoy playing in Rawalpindi.

Steve Smith has 733 runs at an average of 38.57 and a strike rate of 86.84 in 21 ODI innings against South Africa. He also has four fifties and two centuries against them.

Josh Inglis (AUS):

Josh Inglis has been among the most consistent batters of this Australian unit. He will thrive on the flat Rawalpindi deck.

Josh Inglis scored an unbeaten 120 in the previous game and can score big again.

Rassie van der Dussen (SA):

Among the most consistent batters in South Africa’s lineup, Rassie van der Dussen looked in nice touch in the previous game. He scored 52 against Afghanistan.

Rassie van der Dussen has 244 runs at an average of 34.85 and a strike rate of 79.73 in seven ODI innings against Australia. He also has two fifties against them.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (AUS):

Travis Head will also enjoy playing in Rawalpindi. He will open the innings and can score big.

Travis Head has 368 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 118.70 in 13 ODI innings against South Africa. He also has three fifties against them.

Ryan Rickelton (SA):

Ryan Rickelton is going strong in 2025. He has been in fine form and can score big again on a flat surface.

Ryan Rickelton scored 103 runs in the previous game against Afghanistan.

Marco Jansen (SA):

Marco Jansen is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Marco Jansen has 160 runs at an average of 26.66 and a strike rate of 123.07 in six ODI innings against Australia. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 26 in seven ODI innings against them.

AUS vs SA Player to Avoid

Keshav Maharaj (SA):

Keshav Maharaj might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

This will be an even contest. Both teams have quality and will enjoy the conditions in Rawalpindi. However, South Africa seem to have a slightly better bowling attack, which might help them prevail.

