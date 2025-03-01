BLR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 14 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 14 of the WPL 2025 between RCB Women and DC Women.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals Women will square off in Match no. 14 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. This will be the final fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru this season.
RCB Women are sitting at third place on the table with four points, having lost their last three games. In the previous game against Gujarat Giants, they could get only 125 after a top order collapse and lost the match by six wickets.
Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the standings with eight points, winning four out of six games. They are coming off a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani picked three wickets each before Meg Lanning struck 60* off 49 to mow down 124 with ease.
RCB Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh.
Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy.
The pitches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru have traditionally been batting friendly. However, bowlers have done well in the last few games while bowling first. The average batting first score here reads 150 from 18 games in the WPL. With the chasing side winning 12 out of 18 matches, fielding first is an obvious choice.
The weather could be a bit cloudy but rain is unlikely to be a concern. Expect the temperature to be around 22 degrees Celsius.
Shafali Verma (DEL-W)
Georgia Wareham (BLR-W)
Smriti Mandhana (BLR-W)
Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)
Marizanne Kapp (DEL-W)
Jess Jonassen (DEL-W)
Raghvi Bist (BLR-W)
On paper, Delhi Capitals have a stronger side with several players capable of turning the match. They have a better batting unit whereas RCB rely heavily on Ellyse Perry. DC’s bowling attack also looks much more threatening. Expect Delhi Capitals Women to win this game.
