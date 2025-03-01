BLR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 14 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 14 of the WPL 2025 between RCB Women and DC Women.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals Women will square off in Match no. 14 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. This will be the final fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru this season.

RCB Women are sitting at third place on the table with four points, having lost their last three games. In the previous game against Gujarat Giants, they could get only 125 after a top order collapse and lost the match by six wickets.

Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the standings with eight points, winning four out of six games. They are coming off a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani picked three wickets each before Meg Lanning struck 60* off 49 to mow down 124 with ease.

BLR-W vs DEL-W: Probable Playing XIs

RCB Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh.

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy.

BLR-W vs DEL-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru have traditionally been batting friendly. However, bowlers have done well in the last few games while bowling first. The average batting first score here reads 150 from 18 games in the WPL. With the chasing side winning 12 out of 18 matches, fielding first is an obvious choice.

The weather could be a bit cloudy but rain is unlikely to be a concern. Expect the temperature to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for BLR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

Shafali Verma (DEL-W)

Verma has amassed 721 runs in the WPL at an average of 34 while striking at 164.

She has hit fierce knocks of 44 off 27 and 43 off 28 in her last two outings.

Georgia Wareham (BLR-W)

The leg-spinner has taken nine wickets from five games in the ongoing season.

Wareham picked 3 for 25 in the previous clash against Delhi Capitals.

Smriti Mandhana (BLR-W)

The last time these two teams met, Mandhana scored a brilliant 81 off 47.

She has had a few low scores but remains a top fantasy option.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BLR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)

Perry has carried the RCB batting this season, with 235 runs at a strike rate of 156.

She has 835 runs in her WPL career at an average of 59, including seven half centuries.

Marizanne Kapp (DEL-W)

Marizanne Kapp went wicketless in the last game but had claimed 4 for 35 in two games prior.

She has claimed 25 wickets in the WPL at an economy of 6.07 and has scored 315 runs at an average of 30.

Jess Jonassen (DEL-W)

The left-arm orthodox spinner has taken nine wickets in the competition at an economy of 7.23.

She also struck 61 not-out off 32 against Gujarat Giants.

BLR-W vs DEL-W Player to Avoid

Raghvi Bist (BLR-W)

Raghvi Bist made 22 runs in the last game but can be avoided against Delhi’s bowling unit.

Grand League Team for BLR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for BLR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

BLR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

On paper, Delhi Capitals have a stronger side with several players capable of turning the match. They have a better batting unit whereas RCB rely heavily on Ellyse Perry. DC’s bowling attack also looks much more threatening. Expect Delhi Capitals Women to win this game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.