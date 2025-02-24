BLR-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 9 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 9 of the WPL 2025 between RCB Women and UP Warriorz Women.
UP Warriorz will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ninth match of the WPL 2025 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in bengaluru.
RCB Women won their first two games in the tournament but lost to Mumbai Indians by a narrow margin in a last-over thriller. Ellyse Perry made a blistering 81 off 43 while Georgia Wareham picked up 3 for 21 in four overs but their efforts went in vain.
UP Warriorz finally got off the mark, beating Delhi Capitals in the previous game by 33 runs. Chinelle Henry’s stunning 62 off 23 balls powered them from 109/7 in 15.4 overs to 177. Kranti Goud and Grace Harris then picked four wickets each to seal their first win of the season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh
UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud
Bengaluru pitches have historically been very good for batting, with consistent bounce and fast outfield giving batters full value for shots. The average batting first score here in the WPL reads 154 from 13 games. Eight of these games were won by the chasing sides, so expect the teams to look to field first.
The weather is expected to be clear, with rain unlikely to be a threat. The temperature will hover around 23 degree Celsius.
Georgia Wareham (BLR-W)
Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)
Richa Ghosh (BLR-W)
Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)
Smriti Mandhana (BLR-W)
Chinelle Henry (UP-W)
Dinesh Vrinda (UP-W)
RCB Women have a stronger batting unit with Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh in good touch. UP Warriorz, on the other hand, have struggled badly with Henry being the only positive. Expect RCB Women to win this match.
