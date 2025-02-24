BLR-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 9 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 9 of the WPL 2025 between RCB Women and UP Warriorz Women.

UP Warriorz will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ninth match of the WPL 2025 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in bengaluru.

RCB Women won their first two games in the tournament but lost to Mumbai Indians by a narrow margin in a last-over thriller. Ellyse Perry made a blistering 81 off 43 while Georgia Wareham picked up 3 for 21 in four overs but their efforts went in vain.

UP Warriorz finally got off the mark, beating Delhi Capitals in the previous game by 33 runs. Chinelle Henry’s stunning 62 off 23 balls powered them from 109/7 in 15.4 overs to 177. Kranti Goud and Grace Harris then picked four wickets each to seal their first win of the season.

BLR-W vs UP-W: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh

UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

BLR-W vs UP-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Bengaluru pitches have historically been very good for batting, with consistent bounce and fast outfield giving batters full value for shots. The average batting first score here in the WPL reads 154 from 13 games. Eight of these games were won by the chasing sides, so expect the teams to look to field first.

The weather is expected to be clear, with rain unlikely to be a threat. The temperature will hover around 23 degree Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for BLR-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Georgia Wareham (BLR-W)

The leg-spin all-rounder has 15 wickets and 147 runs in the WPL.

Wareham claimed 3 for 21 in the last game with one maiden.

Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)

The left-arm spinner has 30 wickets from 20 games in the WPL at an economy of 6.54.

Ecclestone picked 2 for 16 off her four overs in the opening game.

Richa Ghosh (BLR-W)

Richa Ghosh has 498 runs in the WPL at an average of 38 while striking at 146.

She was terrific in the first game, hitting 64 not-out in just 27 balls.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BLR-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)

Ellyse Perry has a magnificent record in the WPL with 745 runs at an average of 57, including six half centuries.

She has scored 57 and 81 in two of the three games this season.

Smriti Mandhana (BLR-W)

Mandhana has looked in good touch, scoring 81 off 47 against Delhi and 26 off 13 against Mumbai Indians.

She has scored four fifties in her last six T20 innings.

Chinelle Henry (UP-W)

Henry has blasted 95 runs in just 38 deliveries in two games in this tournament and picked up a wicket.

She had also hit 43 off 16 in a T20Is against India in December.

BLR-W vs UP-W Player to Avoid

Dinesh Vrinda (UP-W)

Dinesh Vrinda has scored 26 runs from three innings and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for BLR-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for BLR-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

BLR-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

RCB Women have a stronger batting unit with Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh in good touch. UP Warriorz, on the other hand, have struggled badly with Henry being the only positive. Expect RCB Women to win this match.

