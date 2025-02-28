DEL-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 13 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 13 of the WPL 2025 between Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals Women are set to face off in the WPL 2025 for the second time. Sharing a hard-fought rivalry, the two teams will meet at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The MI Women occupy the top spot on the table with three wins in four games. They smashed UP Warriorz by eight wickets in the previous game after restricting them to 142. Nat Sciver-Brunt picked 3 for 18 with the ball and backed it up with an unbeaten 75 off 44.

Delhi are second with three victories from five games. Meg Lanning’s side is coming off a six-wicket win against Gujarat Giants on the back of a strong bowling performance. Jess Jonassen struck 61* off 32 as they chased down 128 with ease.

DEL-W vs MUM-W: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita

DEL-W vs MUM-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has produced flat pitches over the years, with batters thriving. The venue has been a host to 16 matches in the WPL, with the average batting first score of 154. The chasing side has won 10 out of these 16 matches so expect the team winning the toss to field first.

The weather could be partly cloudy but with rain shouldn’t be a threat. The temperature is likely to hover around 22 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for DEL-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Jess Jonassen (DEL-W)

Jess Jonassen was promoted to number three in the previous game, which increases her fantasy potential.

She made 61 not-out in the match and has taken six wickets in the season.

Shafali Verma (DEL-W)

Verma has 698 runs in the WPL at an average of 33 and strike rate of 164.

The opening batter was superb in the previous game, scoring 44 off 27.

Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)

The leg-spin all-rounder has 27 wickets in the WPL at an economy of 7.13.

Amelia has also scored 394 runs with the bat at an average of 30.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DEL-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)

Sciver-Brunt is in glorious touch in the ongoing tournament, scoring 254 runs at a strike rate of 156.

The right-arm seamer has also taken seven wickets in the season.

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

Hayley Matthews has picked seven wickets in the tournament and is coming off a 59-run knock.

She has 542 runs in the WPL along with 30 wickets.

Marizanne Kapp (DEL-W)

Marizanne Kapp has claimed 2 for 18 and 2 for 17 in the last couple of games.

She has 25 wickets in the league at an economy of 6.07 while scoring 315 runs at an average of 30.

DEL-W vs MUM-W Player to Avoid

Yastika Bhatia (MUM-W)

Opening the innings, Yastika Bhatia has managed only 27 runs in four innings.

Grand League Team for DEL-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DEL-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

DEL-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Both these teams match against each other extremely well, with multiple quality players in their line-ups. However, Mumbai Indians will hold a slight edge due to better form. Expect Mumbai Indians Women to win this game.

