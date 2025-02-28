DEL-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 13 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 13 of the WPL 2025 between Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women.
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals Women are set to face off in the WPL 2025 for the second time. Sharing a hard-fought rivalry, the two teams will meet at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The MI Women occupy the top spot on the table with three wins in four games. They smashed UP Warriorz by eight wickets in the previous game after restricting them to 142. Nat Sciver-Brunt picked 3 for 18 with the ball and backed it up with an unbeaten 75 off 44.
Delhi are second with three victories from five games. Meg Lanning’s side is coming off a six-wicket win against Gujarat Giants on the back of a strong bowling performance. Jess Jonassen struck 61* off 32 as they chased down 128 with ease.
Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy
Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita
M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has produced flat pitches over the years, with batters thriving. The venue has been a host to 16 matches in the WPL, with the average batting first score of 154. The chasing side has won 10 out of these 16 matches so expect the team winning the toss to field first.
The weather could be partly cloudy but with rain shouldn’t be a threat. The temperature is likely to hover around 22 degree Celsius.
Jess Jonassen (DEL-W)
Shafali Verma (DEL-W)
Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)
Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)
Marizanne Kapp (DEL-W)
Yastika Bhatia (MUM-W)
Both these teams match against each other extremely well, with multiple quality players in their line-ups. However, Mumbai Indians will hold a slight edge due to better form. Expect Mumbai Indians Women to win this game.
