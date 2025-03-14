DEL-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WPL 2025 Final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
It is time for one last push as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) collide in the WPL 2025 Final at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. DC are aiming for their maiden title while MI will be hoping to add another trophy to their cabinet.
Delhi Capitals reached their third successive WPL final by topping the league stage. They won five out of eight games and had a better net run rate than Mumbai. DC will be desperate to clinch the title after losing the last two finals.
Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by 47 runs in the Eliminator to book the spot in the final. Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed 77 runs each to power the total to 213. Matthews also picked three wickets, with Amelia Kerr snaring two scalps.
Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu.
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.
The pitches at the Brabourne Stadium are superb for batting, with little to no assistance for bowlers. It has hosted 14 WPL matches, with an average first innings score of 171. That number shot up to 197 after three matches this season.
The weather is expected to be warm and clear for the Saturday night final, with the temperature around 25 degrees Celsius.
ALSO READ:
Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)
Shikha Pandey (DEL-W)
Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)
Shafali Verma (DEL-W)
Jess Jonassen (DEL-W)
Saika Ishaque (MUM-W)
Delhi Capitals have beaten Mumbai Indians in the last three encounters. They boast of a quality bowling attack with the likes of Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, and Annabel Sutherland. MI rely on Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur with the bat. Expect Delhi Capitals to win the match.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.