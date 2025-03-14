DEL-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WPL 2025 Final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

It is time for one last push as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) collide in the WPL 2025 Final at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. DC are aiming for their maiden title while MI will be hoping to add another trophy to their cabinet.

Delhi Capitals reached their third successive WPL final by topping the league stage. They won five out of eight games and had a better net run rate than Mumbai. DC will be desperate to clinch the title after losing the last two finals.

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by 47 runs in the Eliminator to book the spot in the final. Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed 77 runs each to power the total to 213. Matthews also picked three wickets, with Amelia Kerr snaring two scalps.

DEL-W vs MUM-W: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu.

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

DEL-W vs MUM-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at the Brabourne Stadium are superb for batting, with little to no assistance for bowlers. It has hosted 14 WPL matches, with an average first innings score of 171. That number shot up to 197 after three matches this season.

The weather is expected to be warm and clear for the Saturday night final, with the temperature around 25 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for DEL-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)

Amelia Kerr has taken 16 wickets in the WPL 2025 at an economy of 7.93.

She has struggled with the bat but remains a top fantasy pick for her consistent bowling performance.

Shikha Pandey (DEL-W)

The right-arm seamer has been terrific in the season, picking up 11 wickets at an economy of 7.06.

Shikha has taken seven scalps against MI at just 6.19 runs per over.

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

Hayley Matthews is the top wicket-taker in the season with 17 scalps at 8.10 economy.

Matthews has also scored 304 runs in the tournament, with three half-centuries.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DEL-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has had an incredible season, amassing 493 runs at a strike rate of 155.

She has smashed five half-centuries in nine innings and has taken nine wickets.

Shafali Verma (DEL-W)

Shafali Verma has scored 300 runs this season at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 158.

Verma can take the game away in quick time on a good batting pitch.

Jess Jonassen (DEL-W)

Jess Jonassen has picked 11 scalps in the tournament at an economy of 8.19.

She has also scored 137 runs from five innings, including two half-centuries.

DEL-W vs MUM-W Player to Avoid

Saika Ishaque (MUM-W)

Saika Ishaque has not been effective this season and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for DEL-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DEL-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

DEL-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals have beaten Mumbai Indians in the last three encounters. They boast of a quality bowling attack with the likes of Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, and Annabel Sutherland. MI rely on Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur with the bat. Expect Delhi Capitals to win the match.

