DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

UP Warriorz Women will be hoping to get off the mark when they take on Delhi Capitals in match no. 8 of the WPL 2025 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals Women have played three games in the season so far, winning twice and losing once. UP Warriorz are at the bottom of the table, having lost both their games.
The two teams faced each other on Wednesday in Vadodara, where Delhi Capitals came out on top by seven wickets. Kiran Navgire hit 51 off 27 for UP Warriorz before Meg Lanning made 69 off 49 for DC. Annabel Sutherland was the player of the match for picking 2 for 26 and scoring 41 not-out.
Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav
UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kranti Goud
Bengaluru is a venue where batters thrive with not much help for bowlers. Pitches here are usually flat and quick outfield helps the shot-making further. The average batting first score here was 152 in the previous edition of the WPL. Chasing is the better option here, with seven out of 11 WPL games being won by the team batting second.
The weather is expected to be mainly clear with no threat of rain. The temperature should be around 22 degree Celsius.
Deepti Sharma (UP-W)
Marizanne Kapp (DEL-W)
Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)
Annabel Sutherland (DEL-W)
Meg Lanning (DEL-W)
Shafali Verma (DEL-W)
Chinelle Henry (UP-W)
Delhi Capitals are a much better side based on pure skill. They have several quality performers in Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Jemimah Rodrigues and Jess Jonassen. Expect Delhi Capitals Women to win this clash as well.
