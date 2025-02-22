DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

UP Warriorz Women will be hoping to get off the mark when they take on Delhi Capitals in match no. 8 of the WPL 2025 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Delhi Capitals Women have played three games in the season so far, winning twice and losing once. UP Warriorz are at the bottom of the table, having lost both their games.

The two teams faced each other on Wednesday in Vadodara, where Delhi Capitals came out on top by seven wickets. Kiran Navgire hit 51 off 27 for UP Warriorz before Meg Lanning made 69 off 49 for DC. Annabel Sutherland was the player of the match for picking 2 for 26 and scoring 41 not-out.

DEL-W vs UP-W: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kranti Goud

DEL-W vs UP-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Bengaluru is a venue where batters thrive with not much help for bowlers. Pitches here are usually flat and quick outfield helps the shot-making further. The average batting first score here was 152 in the previous edition of the WPL. Chasing is the better option here, with seven out of 11 WPL games being won by the team batting second.

The weather is expected to be mainly clear with no threat of rain. The temperature should be around 22 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Deepti Sharma (UP-W)

The UP Warriorz captain made 39 off 27 in the opening game.

Deepti has 431 runs in the WPL at an average of 36 while also bagging 20 wickets.

Marizanne Kapp (DEL-W)

The South African all-rounder hasn’t looked at her usual self with the ball but made a crucial 29 off 17 in the last game.

Kapp has 297 runs in the WPL at an average of 33, along with 21 wickets at 6.27 economy.

Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)

The left-arm orthodox spinner was magnificent in the opening game, claiming 2 for 16 in four overs.

Ecclestone is the top wicket-taker in the WPL with 30 scalps in 19 games at 6.57 economy.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Annabel Sutherland (DEL-W)

The Aussie all-rounder has picked five wickets and made 73 runs in three games this season.

Sutherland bats at number four and bowls most of her overs, making her a great captaincy candidate.

Meg Lanning (DEL-W)

Meg Lanning was excellent in the last game, scoring 69 runs in 49 deliveries.

She is leading the batting chart in the WPL, with 777 runs at an average of 41.

Shafali Verma (DEL-W)

Shafali Verma smashed 43 off 18 balls in the first game and should enjoy batting at this venue.

She has amassed 630 runs in the WPL at an average of 33 while striking at 171.

DEL-W vs UP-W Player to Avoid

Chinelle Henry (UP-W)

Henry struck 33 off 15 in the previous game but is unlikely to get much game-time down the order.

Grand League Team for DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals are a much better side based on pure skill. They have several quality performers in Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Jemimah Rodrigues and Jess Jonassen. Expect Delhi Capitals Women to win this clash as well.

