DV vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 30 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 30th and final league match of the ILT20 2024/25 will witness Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals going head to head at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Desert Vipers booked their tickets in the playoffs by topping the table with seven wins from nine games. In their previous game, they defeated Gulf Giants by five wickets on the back of three-wicket hauls from Wanindu Hasaranga and Sam Curran.
Dubai Capitals have 10 points from nine games and have a chance to finish in the top, earning two shots at reaching the final. They are coming off a 29-run win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, starred by David Warner’s unbeaten 93.
Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Hose, Azam Khan (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson (c), Mohammad Amir, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer
Dubai Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), David Warner, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza (c), Khalid Shah, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy, Dushmantha Chameera, Zahir Khan
Sharjah Cricket Stadium has produced good pitches for batting in the ongoing tournament, with the average first innings score of 171. All six matches played here this season were won by the chasing teams. With dew around, expect teams to look to field first.
There is unlikely to be any threat of rain with the weather expected to be clear. The temperature should be around 18 to 22 degree Celsius.
Alex Hales (DV)
Shai Hope (DC)
Wanindu Hasaranga (DV)
David Warner (DC)
Sam Curran (DV)
Gulbadin Naib (DC)
Haider Ali (DC)
Dasun Shanaka (DC)
Dubai Capitals have defeated Desert Vipers in all three previous encounters. Their bowling unit looks a bit weak but the batting unit of Shai Hope, Gulbadin Naib and Rovman Powell receives a big boost with David Warner and Sam Billings’ arrival. Expect Dubai Capitals to win this game.