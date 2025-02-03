DV vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 30 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 30th and final league match of the ILT20 2024/25 will witness Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals going head to head at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Desert Vipers booked their tickets in the playoffs by topping the table with seven wins from nine games. In their previous game, they defeated Gulf Giants by five wickets on the back of three-wicket hauls from Wanindu Hasaranga and Sam Curran.

Dubai Capitals have 10 points from nine games and have a chance to finish in the top, earning two shots at reaching the final. They are coming off a 29-run win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, starred by David Warner’s unbeaten 93.

DV vs DC: Probable Playing XIs

Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Hose, Azam Khan (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson (c), Mohammad Amir, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer

Dubai Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), David Warner, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza (c), Khalid Shah, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy, Dushmantha Chameera, Zahir Khan

DV vs DC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Sharjah Cricket Stadium has produced good pitches for batting in the ongoing tournament, with the average first innings score of 171. All six matches played here this season were won by the chasing teams. With dew around, expect teams to look to field first.

There is unlikely to be any threat of rain with the weather expected to be clear. The temperature should be around 18 to 22 degree Celsius.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for DV vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Alex Hales (DV)

Alex Hales has made 268 runs in the ongoing competition at an average of 38, including two fifties.

Hales has one century and eight half centuries in the ILT20.

Shai Hope (DC)

Shai Hope is second on the batting chart with 415 runs from nine innings at an average of 59 while striking at 132.

Hope has one century and two half centuries to his credit in this season.

Wanindu Hasaranga (DV)

Wanindu Hasaranga has been magnificent with the ball this season, snaring 11 wickets at an economy of 5.87.

The leg-spinner was the player of the match in the previous game with 3 for 11.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DV vs DC Dream11 Prediction

David Warner (DC)

David Warner arrived at the ILT20 in great style, hitting 93 not-out in 57 in the previous game.

Warner has been in terrific form and is a reliable captaincy option.

Sam Curran (DV)

Sam Curran has been terrific in the ongoing tournament, making contributions with both bat and ball.

Curran has scored 239 runs from eight innings with two half centuries while picking up six wickets with the ball.

Gulbadin Naib (DC)

Gulbadin Naib has made 259 runs at an average of 38 and strike rate of 155 with two fifties.

Naib has also taken nine wickets with the ball, making him a great captaincy choice.

DV vs DC Player to Avoid

Haider Ali (DC)

Haider Ali hasn’t done much and can be avoided.

DV vs DC Differential Pick

Dasun Shanaka (DC)

Dasun Shanaka, who struck 34 off 12 in the previous game, is picked by 21% fantasy players.

Grand League Team for DV vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DV vs DC Dream11 Prediction

DV vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Dubai Capitals have defeated Desert Vipers in all three previous encounters. Their bowling unit looks a bit weak but the batting unit of Shai Hope, Gulbadin Naib and Rovman Powell receives a big boost with David Warner and Sam Billings’ arrival. Expect Dubai Capitals to win this game.