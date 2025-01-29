DV vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 24 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers will take on each other in the 24th match of the ILT20 2024/25 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Desert Vipers have been the best side in the tournament so far, winning six out of eight games. They would be hoping to get back to winning ways after getting thoroughly outplayed in the last game by MI Emirates by 154 runs.

Gulf Giants are outside the top four with six points from seven games, winning three and losing four. They would like to continue their momentum after beating MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz in the last two games.

DV vs GG: Probable Playing XIs

Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Hose, Azam Khan (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson (c), Mohammad Amir, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Tom Alsop, Jordan Cox (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, Ibrahim Zadran, Tom Curran, Mark Adair, Aayan Khan, Daniel Worrall, Muhammad Zuhaib, Blessing Muzarabani

DV vs GG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Dubai International Cricket Stadium has served favourable pitches for bowlers with assistance for spinners and pacers. Batters have found it hard to score at a good rate as the average first innings score of 148 highlights. Six out of nine games this season were won by the chasing sides.

The weather should be clear with no threat of rain and the temperature hovering around 20 degree Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for DV vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Tom Curran (GG)

Tom Curran has scored 42 runs in two games and has picked up one scalp.

His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a top fantasy option.

Mohammad Amir (DV)

Mohammad Amir has been terrific in the tournament, taking 11 wickets at 7.40 rpo, including the best figures of 4 for 24.

Blessing Muzarabani (GG)

Blessing Muzarabani has been excellent with the ball in the ongoing tournament, claiming 11 wickets from seven games at an economy of 7.08.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DV vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Sam Curran (DV)

Sam Curran has been consistent in the tournament with the bat and his dual skill set makes him a great candidate for captaincy.

Curran has scored 223 runs in the tournament at an average of 55.75 and has taken three wickets.

Mark Adair (GG)

Mark Adair has picked 10 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.80 while scoring 58 runs with the bat.

Adair’s form and all-round ability makes him a top captaincy choice.

Alex Hales (DV)

Alex Hales has scored 259 runs in the competition at an average of 43 with two half centuries.

Hales has amassed over 1000 runs in the ILT20 at an average of 39 and strike rate of 141.

DV vs GG Player to Avoid

Azam Khan (DV)

Azam Khan has made 53 runs from five games and can be avoided.

DV vs GG Differential Pick

Tom Alsop (GG)

Tom Alsop made a match-winning 85 off 60 in the previous game while opening and is picked by less than 20% fantasy players.

Grand League Team for DV vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DV vs GG Dream11 Prediction

DV vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Desert Vipers may have lost the last game badly but they remain favourites heading into this game. In Sam Curran, Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Mohammad Amir, Lockie Ferguson and Dan Lawrence, Vipers have had multiple players stepping up throughout the competition. Expect Desert Vipers to win this encounter.