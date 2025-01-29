DV vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 24 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers will take on each other in the 24th match of the ILT20 2024/25 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Desert Vipers have been the best side in the tournament so far, winning six out of eight games. They would be hoping to get back to winning ways after getting thoroughly outplayed in the last game by MI Emirates by 154 runs.
Gulf Giants are outside the top four with six points from seven games, winning three and losing four. They would like to continue their momentum after beating MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz in the last two games.
Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Hose, Azam Khan (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson (c), Mohammad Amir, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer
Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Tom Alsop, Jordan Cox (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, Ibrahim Zadran, Tom Curran, Mark Adair, Aayan Khan, Daniel Worrall, Muhammad Zuhaib, Blessing Muzarabani
Dubai International Cricket Stadium has served favourable pitches for bowlers with assistance for spinners and pacers. Batters have found it hard to score at a good rate as the average first innings score of 148 highlights. Six out of nine games this season were won by the chasing sides.
The weather should be clear with no threat of rain and the temperature hovering around 20 degree Celsius.
Tom Curran (GG)
Mohammad Amir (DV)
Blessing Muzarabani (GG)
Sam Curran (DV)
Mark Adair (GG)
Alex Hales (DV)
Azam Khan (DV)
Tom Alsop (GG)
Desert Vipers may have lost the last game badly but they remain favourites heading into this game. In Sam Curran, Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Mohammad Amir, Lockie Ferguson and Dan Lawrence, Vipers have had multiple players stepping up throughout the competition. Expect Desert Vipers to win this encounter.