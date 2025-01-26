FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 33 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 33rd match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Fortune Barishal will take on the Khulna Tigers. The game will be played on 26th January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
Fortune Barishal is in the 2nd position on the points table with 6 wins and 2 defeats in 8 games. They defeated the Khulna Tigers by 7 runs in their last game; it was their third consecutive win this season. The batters have done a good job and the bowlers have also been in excellent form. Barishal will look to confirm their playoff spot by winning this game.
Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers are at the bottom of the table with 2 wins and 7 losses in 9 games. It looks very unlikely for them to qualify for the playoffs. They have lost their last 4 games on a trot. Khulna Tigers defeated them by 6 wickets in their last game. Sylhet also lost to Barishal by 7 wickets in their first meeting earlier this season. They will be determined to settle the score in this game.
Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Towid Hridoy, Dawid Malan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Nabi, Faheem Ashraf, Rishad Hossain, Jahandad Khan, Tanvir Islam, Ripon Mondol
Sylhet Strikers: Rony Talukdar (wk), George Munsey, Zakir Hasan, Kadeem Alleyne, Jaker Ali, Ariful Haque (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Nihaduzzaman, Sumon Khan, Ruyel Miyah, Reece Topley
The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium will be an excellent one for batting. The average first innings score here in BPL 2024-25 is 172 runs with the chasing sides winning 67% of the games played here. It shows how good the venue has been for batting. Scores in the range of 160-180 are expected with teams preferring to chase.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius during the game.
ALSO READ:
Rony Talukdar (SYL)
Tamim Iqbal (FBA)
George Munsey (SYL)
Dawid Malan (FBA)
Faheem Ashraf (FBA)
Zakir Hasan (SYL)
Ariful Haque (SYL)
Based on current forms and the team balance of both sides, Fortune Barishal will be the favourites to win this game. Fortune Barishal are in the 2nd position meanwhile the Strikers are at the bottom of the table. This should be an easy win for Fortune Barishal.