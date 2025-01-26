FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 33 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the 33rd match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Fortune Barishal will take on the Khulna Tigers. The game will be played on 26th January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Fortune Barishal is in the 2nd position on the points table with 6 wins and 2 defeats in 8 games. They defeated the Khulna Tigers by 7 runs in their last game; it was their third consecutive win this season. The batters have done a good job and the bowlers have also been in excellent form. Barishal will look to confirm their playoff spot by winning this game.

Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers are at the bottom of the table with 2 wins and 7 losses in 9 games. It looks very unlikely for them to qualify for the playoffs. They have lost their last 4 games on a trot. Khulna Tigers defeated them by 6 wickets in their last game. Sylhet also lost to Barishal by 7 wickets in their first meeting earlier this season. They will be determined to settle the score in this game.

FBA vs SYL: Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Towid Hridoy, Dawid Malan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Nabi, Faheem Ashraf, Rishad Hossain, Jahandad Khan, Tanvir Islam, Ripon Mondol

Sylhet Strikers: Rony Talukdar (wk), George Munsey, Zakir Hasan, Kadeem Alleyne, Jaker Ali, Ariful Haque (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Nihaduzzaman, Sumon Khan, Ruyel Miyah, Reece Topley

FBA vs SYL: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium will be an excellent one for batting. The average first innings score here in BPL 2024-25 is 172 runs with the chasing sides winning 67% of the games played here. It shows how good the venue has been for batting. Scores in the range of 160-180 are expected with teams preferring to chase.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius during the game.

Top Player Picks for FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Rony Talukdar (SYL)

Rony Talukdar has scored 260 runs in 9 matches with 3 fifties to his name at an average of 28.88.

Talukdar will be a key batter for the Strikers at the top and likes to bat aggressively. He’ll be a top fantasy pick as he can take the game away from the opposition on his day.

Tamim Iqbal (FBA)

Tamim Iqbal has been the best batter for his team in BPL 2024-25 with 230 runs in 8 games at an average of 32.85 including 2 fifties.

He will be a key batter for his side at the top and can score big in this game.

George Munsey (SYL)

George Munsey has 194 runs in 9 games to his name including 2 fifties. He’s having a tough time but he scored 58 runs in the last game and looked in good touch.

Munsey will be a top fantasy pick compared to other players and he can be a game changer on his day.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Dawid Malan (FBA)

Dawid Malan has 105 runs in 3 games. His scores are: 0, 56* and 49. Malan will be a top C/VC pick for this game.

He has been in good form and is a good player of spin. Malan is known for scoring big when on song.

Faheem Ashraf (FBA)

Faheem Ashraf has 10 wickets in 8 matches. He also has 84 runs in 3 innings including a fifty. He will be a key player for Barishal with both bat and ball.

Faheem may get promoted up the order and will bowl the important overs. He’ll be an ideal C/VC choice.

Zakir Hasan (SYL)

Zakir Hasan has 342 runs in 9 games including three fifties. He averages 42.75 at a strike rate of 145.53.

Zakir has been the best batter for his side and will be in for a big score against the Capitals’ struggling bowling unit. He will be a top C/VC pick.

FBA vs SYL Player to Avoid

Ariful Haque (SYL)

Ariful Haque has been average this season but there are plenty of better fantasy picks than him for this game. He will be our player to avoid for this match.

Grand League Team for FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

FBA vs SYL Dream11 Prediction:

Based on current forms and the team balance of both sides, Fortune Barishal will be the favourites to win this game. Fortune Barishal are in the 2nd position meanwhile the Strikers are at the bottom of the table. This should be an easy win for Fortune Barishal.