GJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 17 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Gujarat Giants Women will take on the table-toppers Delhi Capitals in Match 17 of the WPL 2025. Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium will host this match.

Gujarat Giants have accumulated six points in six games, winning and losing three games each. They are coming off a strong 81-run win over UP Warriorz. Beth Mooney starred with an unbeaten 96 off 59 before Kashvee Gautam and Tanuja Kanwar claimed three scalps each.

Delhi Capitals are through to the playoffs, having won five of their seven games. Men Lanning’s women smashed RCB in the previous game by nine wickets. Chasing 148, Shafali Verma made a blistering 80 not out of 43 while Jess Jonassen struck 61 not out of 38.

GJ-W vs DEL-W: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh.

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy.

GJ-W vs DEL-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Ekana Cricket Stadium have historically favoured bowlers, with both spinners and pacers getting decent assistance. Batters usually find it hard to score at a good rate here. The chasing sides have won 12 out of 15 games in the WPL 2025, so expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

The weather should be clear for this game with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for GJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

Shafali Verma (DEL-W)

Verma has scored 260 runs in the ongoing WPL season at an average of 43 while striking at 159.

Her last three innings read 44 off 27, 43 off 28, and 80* off 43.

Beth Mooney (GJ-W)

Mooney returned to form in the previous game, smashing an unbeaten 96 off 59 balls.

Despite four low scores in the tournament, Mooney has 405 runs in the last 10 T20 innings at an average of 56.

Kashvee Gautam (GJ-W)

Kashvee Gautam is the find of the season, picking up nine wickets in five games at an exceptional economy of 5.30.

She claimed three wickets for 11 runs in three overs in the last match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

Ash Gardner (GJ-W)

Gardner has been terrific for Gujarat Giants this season, scoring 213 runs at a strike rate of 165 with three half-centuries.

She has also taken seven wickets in the season and has a solid all-round record in the WPL.

Marizanne Kapp (DEL-W)

Marizanne Kapp hasn’t had much time to bat in the season but has picked six wickets at an economy of six.

The right-arm seamer can be a nightmare to face if there’s any movement on offer.

Jess Jonassen (DEL-W)

Jonassen has taken nine wickets in the competition at an economy of 7.77.

She blasted 61* off 32 in the previous clash against Gujarat Giants and 61* off 38 in the last outing versus RCB Women.

GJ-W vs DEL-W Player to Avoid

Dayalan Hemalatha (GJ-W)

Dayalan Hemalatha has managed just 26 runs from five innings and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for GJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for GJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

GJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals dominate the head-to-head record between these two sides by 4-1. They have a better line-up with a potent bowling attack. DC’s top order has been in excellent form while Gujarat Giants have largely been dependent on Ash Gardner. Expect Delhi Capitals Women to win this game.

