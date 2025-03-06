GJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 17 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 17 of the WPL 2025 between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women.
Gujarat Giants Women will take on the table-toppers Delhi Capitals in Match 17 of the WPL 2025. Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium will host this match.
Gujarat Giants have accumulated six points in six games, winning and losing three games each. They are coming off a strong 81-run win over UP Warriorz. Beth Mooney starred with an unbeaten 96 off 59 before Kashvee Gautam and Tanuja Kanwar claimed three scalps each.
Delhi Capitals are through to the playoffs, having won five of their seven games. Men Lanning’s women smashed RCB in the previous game by nine wickets. Chasing 148, Shafali Verma made a blistering 80 not out of 43 while Jess Jonassen struck 61 not out of 38.
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh.
Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy.
The pitches at Ekana Cricket Stadium have historically favoured bowlers, with both spinners and pacers getting decent assistance. Batters usually find it hard to score at a good rate here. The chasing sides have won 12 out of 15 games in the WPL 2025, so expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.
The weather should be clear for this game with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius.
Shafali Verma (DEL-W)
Beth Mooney (GJ-W)
Kashvee Gautam (GJ-W)
Ash Gardner (GJ-W)
Marizanne Kapp (DEL-W)
Jess Jonassen (DEL-W)
Dayalan Hemalatha (GJ-W)
Delhi Capitals dominate the head-to-head record between these two sides by 4-1. They have a better line-up with a potent bowling attack. DC’s top order has been in excellent form while Gujarat Giants have largely been dependent on Ash Gardner. Expect Delhi Capitals Women to win this game.
