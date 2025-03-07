Top Captaincy Picks For GJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 17 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy picks for match no. 17 of the WPL 2025.

Match 17 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 features Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals Women facing off at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Delhi Capitals occupy the top spot on the table with 10 points and have qualified for the playoffs. They are coming off a nine-wicket thrashing of RCB women in the previous game. Gujarat Giants have six points to their credit from six matches. They have won back-to-back games, more recently smashing UP Warriorz by 81 runs.

GJ-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Marizanne Kapp

The South African all-rounder hasn’t had much time in the middle with the bat. However, she remains a huge threat with the ball, especially at a venue like Lucknow. Marizanne Kapp has taken 26 wickets in the WPL at an economy of 5.97. She has also scored 315 runs at 31 average.

Ashleigh Gardner

Ash Gardner has been one of the most impactful players in the tournament. She has made 213 runs at an excellent strike rate of 165 while registering three fifties. The off-spinner has also picked up seven wickets.

Jess Jonassen

Jess Jonassen has batted at number three in two of the last three games. In those, she blasted 61 off 32 and 61* off 38. The left-arm orthodox spinner has been superb with the ball as well, snaring nine wickets.

GJ-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Minnu Mani

Minnu Mani has been impressive in the WPL 2025, picking five wickets at 6.73 rpo. Picked by only 9% of fantasy teams, she can be a good differential pick.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues is picked in 19% of the fantasy teams for this game. She has scored 122 runs in the season with one half-century. She could be crucial on a tough pitch.

ALSO READ:

GJ-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Dayalan Hemalatha

Dayalan Hemalatha has struggled badly this season as she has managed to score only 26 runs across five innings while batting in the top three.

GJ-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our GJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.