HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Final Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Hobart Hurricanes will be aiming for their maiden title when they take on Sydney Thunder in BBL 2024/25 final at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Hobart Hurricanes have had a terrific campaign, topping the league stage with seven wins. They then defeated Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier by 12 runs to secure a home final.

The David Warner-led Sydney Thunder came third in the league stage before beating Melbourne Stars in the knockout by 21 runs. They then chased down 152 against the Sixers with four wickets to spare.

HUR vs THU: Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, George Garton, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Tanveer Sangha, Wes Agar

HUR vs THU: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Bellerive Oval has historically produced sporting pitches with some help for everyone as there is good carry and bounce. The average batting first score here in the tournament reads 165, with the chasing team winning four of the six games.

Hobart could witness partly cloudy weather but rain should not be a threat with only 2% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Sam Billings (THU)

Sam Billings has scored 251 runs in this BBL season at a strike rate of 132.

Billings was the player of the match in the Challenger for his 42* off 29.

Nathan Ellis (HUR)

Nathan Ellis has taken 10 wickets in the competition at an economy of 8.17.

Ellis has also hit 81 runs with the high score of 40.

Tim David (HUR)

Tim David has done a very good job in his finishing role this season.

David has made 254 runs from nine innings at an average of 42 and strike rate of 178.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction

David Warner (THU)

David Warner has scored 357 runs in the tournament at an average of 47 while striking at 140.

Warner has smashed three half centuries in the season.

Riley Meredith (HUR)

Riley Meredith has taken 13 wickets in the season at a strike rate of 15.6.

Meredith was excellent in the Qualifier, picking 2 for 34.

Mitch Owen (HUR)

Mitch Owen has been a standout batter for the Hurricanes with 344 runs at a strike rate of 191 while averaging 38.

Owen has hit one century in the tournament and has picked three wickets.

HUR vs THU Player to Avoid

Peter Hatzoglou (THU)

Peter Hatzoglou might not be effective in this game and can be avoided.

HUR vs THU Differential Pick

Ben McDermott (THU)

Ben McDermott is picked by around 36% of fantasy players and could be a good differential.

Grand League Team for HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have a pretty similar strength in bowling but Hobart Hurricanes hold an edge in batting. They have Mitch Owen, Tim David, Ben McDermott and Caleb Jewell among runs. Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, rely on a couple of players. Expect Hobart Hurricanes to win this match.