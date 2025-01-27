HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Final Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Hobart Hurricanes will be aiming for their maiden title when they take on Sydney Thunder in BBL 2024/25 final at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.
Hobart Hurricanes have had a terrific campaign, topping the league stage with seven wins. They then defeated Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier by 12 runs to secure a home final.
The David Warner-led Sydney Thunder came third in the league stage before beating Melbourne Stars in the knockout by 21 runs. They then chased down 152 against the Sixers with four wickets to spare.
Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith
Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, George Garton, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Tanveer Sangha, Wes Agar
Bellerive Oval has historically produced sporting pitches with some help for everyone as there is good carry and bounce. The average batting first score here in the tournament reads 165, with the chasing team winning four of the six games.
Hobart could witness partly cloudy weather but rain should not be a threat with only 2% chance of precipitation.
ALSO READ:
Sam Billings (THU)
Nathan Ellis (HUR)
Tim David (HUR)
David Warner (THU)
Riley Meredith (HUR)
Mitch Owen (HUR)
Peter Hatzoglou (THU)
Ben McDermott (THU)
Both teams have a pretty similar strength in bowling but Hobart Hurricanes hold an edge in batting. They have Mitch Owen, Tim David, Ben McDermott and Caleb Jewell among runs. Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, rely on a couple of players. Expect Hobart Hurricanes to win this match.