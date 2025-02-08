IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The second ODI between India and England is set to take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. India will look to seal the series with another win, while England will be determined to bounce back and keep the series alive.



In the first ODI, India took the lead with a four-wicket victory in Nagpur. England batted first and managed 248 runs, with Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell scoring half-centuries. However, Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Harshit Rana picked up three wickets each to keep England in check.



India comfortably chased down the target in 38.4 overs, reaching 251/6. Shubman Gill top-scored with 87, while Shreyas Iyer (59) and Axar Patel (52) played crucial knocks. Despite early breakthroughs from Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood, India secured the win with 68 balls to spare.

IND vs ENG: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

IND vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Barabati Stadium pitch provides a fair battle between bat and ball, with pacers getting early movement and spinners gaining control as the game progresses. So the toss-winning captain should opt to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 33°C.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (IND)

Shreyas Iyer has been in good form in ODIs.

He scored a quick half-century in the first match.

Axar Patel (IND)

Axar Patel scored a half-century in the first match.

He also picked up a wicket.

Joe Root (ENG)

Joe Root had a tough outing in the first match.

He remains a good pick due to his all-round abilities.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill was the man of the match in the 1st ODI.

He scored 87 runs.

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler scored 146 runs in the T20I series.

Then scored 52 runs in the first ODI.

Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli has scored 624 runs in his last 10 ODI innings.

He has an average of 62.7, along with four half-centuries and two centuries.

Grand League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

India comfortably defeated England in the 1st ODI and are looking too strong to win another in the upcoming match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.