IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The second ODI between India and England is set to take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. India will look to seal the series with another win, while England will be determined to bounce back and keep the series alive.
In the first ODI, India took the lead with a four-wicket victory in Nagpur. England batted first and managed 248 runs, with Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell scoring half-centuries. However, Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Harshit Rana picked up three wickets each to keep England in check.
India comfortably chased down the target in 38.4 overs, reaching 251/6. Shubman Gill top-scored with 87, while Shreyas Iyer (59) and Axar Patel (52) played crucial knocks. Despite early breakthroughs from Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood, India secured the win with 68 balls to spare.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
The Barabati Stadium pitch provides a fair battle between bat and ball, with pacers getting early movement and spinners gaining control as the game progresses. So the toss-winning captain should opt to bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 33°C.
India comfortably defeated England in the 1st ODI and are looking too strong to win another in the upcoming match.
