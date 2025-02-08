News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: February 8, 2025

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI

The second ODI between India and England is set to take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. India will look to seal the series with another win, while England will be determined to bounce back and keep the series alive.

In the first ODI, India took the lead with a four-wicket victory in Nagpur. England batted first and managed 248 runs, with Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell scoring half-centuries. However, Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Harshit Rana picked up three wickets each to keep England in check.

India comfortably chased down the target in 38.4 overs, reaching 251/6. Shubman Gill top-scored with 87, while Shreyas Iyer (59) and Axar Patel (52) played crucial knocks. Despite early breakthroughs from Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood, India secured the win with 68 balls to spare.

IND vs ENG: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

IND vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Barabati Stadium pitch provides a fair battle between bat and ball, with pacers getting early movement and spinners gaining control as the game progresses. So the toss-winning captain should opt to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 33°C.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Shreyas Iyer (IND)

  • Shreyas Iyer has been in good form in ODIs.
  • He scored a quick half-century in the first match.

Axar Patel (IND)

  • Axar Patel scored a half-century in the first match.
  • He also picked up a wicket.

Joe Root (ENG)

  • Joe Root had a tough outing in the first match.
  • He remains a good pick due to his all-round abilities.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (IND)

  • Shubman Gill was the man of the match in the 1st ODI.
  • He scored 87 runs.

Jos Buttler (ENG)

  • Jos Buttler scored 146 runs in the T20I series.
  • Then scored 52 runs in the first ODI.

Virat Kohli (IND)

  • Virat Kohli has scored 624 runs in his last 10 ODI innings.
  • He has an average of 62.7, along with four half-centuries and two centuries.

Grand League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

India comfortably defeated England in the 1st ODI and are looking too strong to win another in the upcoming match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

England Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction
Indian Cricket Team

Betting news

Related posts

MICT vs SEC SA20 FInal

Top Players, Captaincy Picks for MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: SA20 2025 Final Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

5:48 pm
Sandip Pawar
MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: MI Cape Town have an amazing depth, with every base covered, so they should win.

MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Final Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

3:16 pm
Darpan Jain

PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Qualifier 2 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

February 6, 2025
Sandip Pawar
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

February 5, 2025
Sagar Paul
SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Bowling-wise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape look slightly better, so they should win.

SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Eliminator Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

February 4, 2025
Darpan Jain

DV vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 30 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

February 3, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy