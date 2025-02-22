IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 5 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 5 of the Champions Trophy 2025 between India and Pakistan.

India's Virat Kohli celebrates next to Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan (R) after their win during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

India and Pakistan are set to reignite the rivalry when they collide in match no. 5 of the Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Blue are coming off a six-wicket win over Bangladesh. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with a five-for while Shubman Gill delivered an outstanding unbeaten century to take his side over the line.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are in a must-win situation after losing their opening game to New Zealand. Chasing a big target of 320, their top order failed to get going and they could not recover from it.

IND vs PAK: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

IND vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Dubai in India’s previous game was slow and dry with batters struggling to time the ball. Another strip is expected to be used for this match, which could offer early assistance for seamers. The average first innings score at the venue stands at just 196 in the last 12 ODIs.

The weather is expected to be cloudy but rain should not be a threat. The temperature is likely to be around 22 degree Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

The Pakistan skipper has 364 runs in his last 10 ODIs at an average of 52.

Overall, Rizwan has over 2500 runs in the format at 42 average, with four hundreds and 15 fifties.

Rohit Sharma (IND)

The Indian captain has scored 320 runs in the last seven games at a strike rate of 130.

Rohit Sharma has hit one century and two half centuries in these seven games.

Salman Agha (PAK)

Salman Agha has 458 runs in the previous 10 matches at an excellent average of 57 and strike rate of 104.

Agha also gets to bowl regularly, making him a good fantasy option.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill has two centuries and two half centuries in his last four ODIs.

Gill has a phenomenal record in the format with over 2600 runs at an average of 62.51, including eight hundreds.

Virat Kohli (IND)

Kohli’s record against Pakistan makes him a great captaincy choice despite his struggles against spin.

He has 672 runs in ODIs against Pakistan with three centuries and two half centuries.

Mohammed Shami (IND)

The Indian pacer is coming off a superb outing against Bangladesh, picking 5 for 53.

Shami has 202 wickets from 104 ODIs at a strike rate of 25.4.

IND vs PAK Player to Avoid

Tayyab Tahir (PAK)

Tayyab Tahir bats down the order and lacks experience.

Grand League Team for IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

The Men in Blue hold the advantage heading into this clash, having defeated Pakistan in seven of the last eight completed ODIs. India have a much superior batting unit and a pretty potent bowling attack even without Jasprit Bumrah.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.