IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 5 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 5 of the Champions Trophy 2025 between India and Pakistan.
India and Pakistan are set to reignite the rivalry when they collide in match no. 5 of the Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The Men in Blue are coming off a six-wicket win over Bangladesh. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with a five-for while Shubman Gill delivered an outstanding unbeaten century to take his side over the line.
Pakistan, on the other hand, are in a must-win situation after losing their opening game to New Zealand. Chasing a big target of 320, their top order failed to get going and they could not recover from it.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
Pakistan: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf
The pitch in Dubai in India’s previous game was slow and dry with batters struggling to time the ball. Another strip is expected to be used for this match, which could offer early assistance for seamers. The average first innings score at the venue stands at just 196 in the last 12 ODIs.
The weather is expected to be cloudy but rain should not be a threat. The temperature is likely to be around 22 degree Celsius.
Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
Rohit Sharma (IND)
Salman Agha (PAK)
Shubman Gill (IND)
Virat Kohli (IND)
Mohammed Shami (IND)
Tayyab Tahir (PAK)
The Men in Blue hold the advantage heading into this clash, having defeated Pakistan in seven of the last eight completed ODIs. India have a much superior batting unit and a pretty potent bowling attack even without Jasprit Bumrah.
