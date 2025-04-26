KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 44 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.

KKR suffered a defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 39 runs. They did a fine job of restricting GT to a gettable total in the first innings, but their batting misfired again and couldn’t reach anywhere close to the target.

Meanwhile, PBKS lost their last encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets. They scored an under-par total in the first innings and later bowled poorly to let RCB chase it down with seven balls to spare.

KKR vs PBKS: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Player: Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Harpreet Brar

KKR vs PBKS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Eden Gardens should be nice for batting, with some assistance for spinners. Overall, the batters should enjoy batting on the surface, and a high-scoring game is expected. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

The spinners have done better in the second innings at this venue in IPL 2025. So, pick more slow bowlers from the team that bowls second.

The new-ball bowlers haven’t had enough assistance this season. So, we should pick more pacers who bowl in the middle and slog overs.

Both teams have solid top orders and an inconsistent middle order. So, having more top batters than the middle overs in safe play is wise.

A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

Scores Quinton de Kock 4 (5) 97* (61) 1 (3) 1 (6) 15 (9) 23 (16) 2 (4) DNP Sunil Narine 44 (26) DNP 0 (2) 7 (7) 30 (13) 44 (18) 5 (4) 17 (13) Ajinkya Rahane 56 (31) 18 (15) 11 (7) 38 (27) 61 (35) 20* (17) 17 (17) 50 (36) Venkatesh Iyer 6 (7) 22* (17) 3 (9) 60 (29) 45 (29) DNB 7 (4) 14 (19) Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30 (22) DNB 26 (16) 50 (32) 5 (4) DNB 37 (28) 27* (13) Rinku Singh 12 (10) DNB 17 (14) 32* (17) 38* (15) 15* (12) 2 (9) 17 (14) Andre Russell 4 (3) DNB 5 (11) 1 (2) 7 (4) DNB 17 (11) 21 (15) Ramandeep Singh 6* (9) DNB 22 (12) DNB 1 (2) DNB 0 (1) 1 (2) Harshit Rana 5 (6) DNB 4 (8) DNB 10* (9) DNB 3 (6) 1* (2) Spencer Johnson 1* (1) DNB 1* (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Varun Chakravathy DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Vaibhav Arora DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB 0 (7) DNB Moeen Ali DNP 5 (12) DNP DNB DNP DNB DNP 0 (2) Manish Pandey DNP DNP 19 (14) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Anrich Nortje DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0* (0) DNP Rahmanullah Gurbaz DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (4) Final Figures Vaibhav Arora 3-0-42-1 4-0-33-2 DNB 4-1-29-3 4-0-35-0 4-0-31-1 2.3-0-26-1 4-0-44-1 Spencer Johnson 2.2-0-31-0 4-0-42-1 2-0-14-0 DNP 3-0-46-0 DNP DNP DNP Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-43-1 4-0-17-2 3-0-12-0 4-0-22-3 4-0-31-0 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-2 4-0-33-0 Harshit Rana 3-0-32-0 4-0-36-2 2-0-28-0 3-0-15-1 4-0-51-2 4-0-16-2 3-0-25-3 4-0-45-1 Sunil Narine 4-0-27-1 DNP 3-0-32-0 4-0-30-1 3-0-38-0 4-0-13-3 3-0-14-2 4-0-36-0 Moeen Ali DNP 4-0-23-2 DNP DNB DNP 4-0-20-1 DNP 3-0-27-0 Andre Russell DNB DNB 2.5-0-35-2 1.4-0-21-2 2-0-32-1 DNB DNB 1-0-13-1 Anrich Nortje DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-23-1 DNP

Scores Priyansh Arya 47 (23) 8 (9) 0 (1) 103 (42) 36 (13) 22 (12) 16 (11) 22 (15) Prabhsimran Singh 5 (8) 69 (34) 17 (16) 0 (2) 42 (23) 30 (15) 13 (9) 33 (17) Shreyas Iyer 97* (42) 52* (30) 10 (5) 9 (7) 82 (36) 0 (2) 7 (10) 6 (10) Azmatullah Omarzai 16 (15) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Glenn Maxwell 0 (1) DNB 30 (21) 1 (2) 3 (7) 7 (10) DNP DNP Marcus Stoinis 20 (15) DNB 1 (7) 4 (7) 34 (11) DNP 7* (2) 1 (2) Shashank Singh 44 (16) DNB 10* (13) 52* (36) 2 (3) 18 (17) 1 (5) 31* (33) Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB 2 (4) DNP DNP 4 (4) DNP DNP Marco Jansen DNB DNB 3 (6) 34* (19) 5* (5) 1 (2) DNB 25* (20) Arshdeep Singh DNB DNB 1 (5) DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB Yuzvendra Chahal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Vijaykumar Vyshak DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP Nehal Wadhera DNP 43* (25) 62 (41) 9 (7) 27 (22) 10 (9) 33* (19) 5 (6) Josh Inglis DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2 (6) 14 (17) 29 (17) Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 11 (15) DNB DNB Final Figures Arshdeep Singh 4-0-36-2 4-0-43-3 4-0-35-1 4-0-39-1 4-0-37-1 3-1-11-1 3-0-23-2 3-0-26-1 Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-29-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Marco Jansen 4-0-44-1 4-0-28-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-48-0 2-0-39-0 3.1-0-17-3 3-0-10-2 3-0-20-0 Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-1 3-0-22-1 1-0-6-0 2-0-11-1 3-0-40-0 2-0-5-1 DNP DNP Marcus Stoinis 2-0-31-0 2-0-15-0 4-0-48-0 1-0-10-0 0.4-0-6-0 DNP DNB 1-0-13-0 Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-34-0 4-0-36-1 3-0-32-0 1-0-9-0 4-0-56-1 4-0-28-4 3-0-11-2 4-0-36-1 Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Lockie Ferguson DNP 3-0-26-1 4-0-37-2 4-0-40-2 0.2-0-1-0 DNP DNP DNP Yash Thakur DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-1 2.3-0-40-0 DNP DNP DNP Shashank Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-27-0 DNB DNP DNB Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-30-1 3-0-26-1 3-0-28-0 Harpreet Brar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-25-2 4-0-27-1 Nehal Wadhera DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0.5-0-9-0

Top Player Picks for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Moeen Ali (KKR):

Moeen Ali has 66 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 206.25 in three innings in Kolkata. He also has a solitary wicket at this venue.

Moeen Ali has averaged 8.33 against LHBs this season. Punjab Kings will have two southpaws in their batting unit, and Moeen can take that advantage.

Moeen Ali’s bowling value will increase in Kolkata. There will be some help for spinners in Kolkata, and he has been in decent bowling form lately.

Moeen Ali has done well against PBKS’ lead spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. While he has been dismissed twice, Moeen has a strike rate of 145.23 against him.

Moeen Ali’s previous five scores: 0, 5, 17, 0, & 14. Moeen Ali’s last five figures: 0/27, 1/20, 2/23, 0/29, & 1/19.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR):

Varun Chakravarthy has 28 wickets at an average of 23.64 and a 16.42 strike rate in 20 innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

All ten wickets of Varun Chakravarthy in IPL 2025 have come against RHBs. Given that PBKS have an RHB-heavy batting unit, he can wreak havoc on a surface suiting his craft.

Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Marcus Stoinis twice, while Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis lost their wickets once against him.

Varun Chakravarthy’s previous five figures: 0/33, 2/21, 2/22, 0/31, & 3/22.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS):

Prabhsimran Singh has 142 runs at an average of 28.40 and a strike rate of 177.50 in five innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.

Prabhsimran Singh will open the innings and have easier conditions. Since KKR’s new-ball bowlers haven’t been threatening, he can utilise the powerplay overs early on.

Prabhsimran Singh has an average of 46 and a strike rate of 176.92 in the powerplay in IPL 2025. He is a quick starter and should make a substantial score.

Prabhsimran Singh has done well against all KKR bowlers, barring Harshit Rana. He has been dismissed twice in 12 balls against Rana.

Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 33, 13, 30, 42, & 0.

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS):

Yuzvendra Chahal has 13 wickets at an average of 34 and a 23 strike rate in 13 innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Yuzvendra Chahal has a fine record against most KKR batters. He has dismissed Ajinkya Rahane four times, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh twice, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh once.

Yuzvendra Chahal will get enough assistance off the deck in Kolkata. He has done better vs RHBs this season, and KKR have several such batters throughout the batting unit.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s previous five figures: 1/36, 2/11, 4/28, 1/56, & 0/9.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 KKR vs PBKS Prediction

Sunil Narine (KKR):

Sunil Narine has 675 runs at an average of 17.75 and a strike rate of 165.07 in 39 innings in Kolkata. He also has 72 wickets at an average of 21.22 and a 19.63 strike rate in 62 innings at this venue.

Barring Macro Jansen, Narine has done reasonably well against other PBKS bowlers. Given that the ball will come nicely on the willow early on, he can utilise the powerplay.

Sunil Narine has been equally good against RHBs and LHBs. He will get some grip off the deck and pose a big threat to the PBKS batters.

Basically, Narine will bat at the top and can take on pacers since they won’t have enough assistance. Further, he will bowl in the middle overs once the ball gets slightly old, and spinners come more into play.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 17, 5, 44, 30, & 7. Sunil Narine’s previous five figures: 0/36, 2/14, 3/13, 0/38, & 1/30.

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR):

Ajinkya Rahane has 463 runs at an average of 25.72 and a strike rate of 134.59 in 19 innings 19 innings in Kolkata. He also has four fifties here.

Ajinkya Rahane has been KKR’s best batter this season. He has scored runs consistently and will thrive in nice batting conditions.

Ajinkya Rahane has struggled against spinners this season, averaging a mere 20 and striking at 123.45. Given that the deck will assist slow bowlers, he can be in trouble again.

Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him four times in 45 balls. Even Arshdeep Singh has got him twice in 21 balls. We can drop him in the grand league team.

Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 50, 17, 20*, 61, & 38.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

Shreyas Iyer has 461 runs at 30.73 and a strike rate of 134.40 in 17 innings in Kolkata. He also has two fifties here.

Shreyas Iyer was the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous cycle and understands this venue quite well. Iyer’s recent form has also been decent and will bat in the top order, meaning he can score big.

Shreyas Iyer has a 174.13 strike rate and has not been dismissed against spinners in IPL 2025. Given that he will face enough overs of spin, Iyer is PBKS’ best bet to counter them on a helpful deck.

Shreyas Iyer has been dismissed once each by Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. However, he has scored reasonably well against both and can handle them.

Batting at No.3 will help him play deep and construct a long innings. He has done it often this season.

Shreyas Iyer’s previous five scores: 6, 7, 0, 82, & 9.

KKR vs PBKS Player to Avoid

Josh Inglis (PBKS):

Josh Inglis hasn’t looked comfortable for most of IPL 2025. He has batted well in patches but hasn’t inspired enough confidence.

Josh Inglis will bat in the middle order, and spinners will be in the action against him. Given that spin will be more effective, Varun and Narine can trouble him.

Josh Inglis has a strike rate of 121.73 and has been dismissed twice against spinners in IPL 2025. He might fail in this game.

Josh Inglis’ last five scores: 29, 14, 2, 4, & 49.

Grand League Team for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage. While their batting has blown hot and cold, they have a spin attack to stop the Punjab Kings’ batting lineup. Expect KKR to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.