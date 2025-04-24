LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 14 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 14 of the PSL 2025 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will lock horns in match no. 14 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. The match will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars have two wins to their credit in four games. The Shaheen Afridi-led side lost to Multan Sultans by 33 runs in the previous game. Chasing 229, Fakhar Zaman struck 32 off 14 and Sam Billings scored 43 off 23. Sikandar Raza also hit a 27-ball fifty but it wasn’t enough.

Peshawar Zalmi have just one win from four games in the tournament. They are coming off a two-wicket defeat in the last game against Karachi Kings. Babar Azam top scored with 46 runs in 41 balls but they could reach only 148 on the board. Luke Wood picked 3 for 28 in his four overs and Ali Raza took 2 for 32 but they didn’t have enough on the board.

LAH vs PES Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Asif Afridi.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza.

LAH vs PES: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Gaddafi Stadium have generally been excellent for batting. The average first innings score at this venue in the previous two PSL editions was 186 and 187, respectively. Teams should look to field first.

The weather is expected to be clear with the temperature around 27 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Babar Azam (PES)

Babar Azam had a disastrous start to the tournament but returned among runs in the previous game with a 46-run knock.

He is one of the most prolific batters in the league, with over 1,000 runs in the previous two editions.

Sikandar Raza (LAH)

Sikandar Raza has picked up five wickets in the competition and has scored 89 runs at a strike rate of 150.

Raza is a world class all-rounder, with a great amount of experience all over the world.

Rishad Hossain (LAH)

Rishad Hossain has had a magnificent start to his PSL career, with eight wickets in three games at a strike rate of just nine.

He is also a handy batter down the order and offers a dual value.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Haris (PES)

Mohammad Haris has blasted 87 off 47 and 45 off 21 in two of the games this season.

Haris has over 800 runs to his credit in the PSL at an average of 29 while striking at 172, including four half centuries.

Fakhar Zaman (LAH)

Fakhar Zaman has scored 176 runs from four innings in this competition at a strike rate of 166.

The left-hand batter has registered two half centuries in the season

Abdullah Shafique (LAH)

Abdullah Shafique has made 127 runs in four innings this season at a strike rate of 153.

Shafique has hit one half century in the season and bats at number three.

LAH vs PES Player to Avoid

Muhammad Naeem (LAH)

Muhammad Naeem has scored only 36 runs from four innings this tournament. Though he opens the innings, leaving him out won’t hurt much.

Grand League Team for LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction

LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Lahore Qalandars have a much stronger bowling attack on paper compared to Peshawar Zalmi. They also have a pretty solid batting line-up. Expect Shaheen Afridi and co. to come out on top.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.