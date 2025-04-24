LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 14 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 14 of the PSL 2025 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.
Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will lock horns in match no. 14 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. The match will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Lahore Qalandars have two wins to their credit in four games. The Shaheen Afridi-led side lost to Multan Sultans by 33 runs in the previous game. Chasing 229, Fakhar Zaman struck 32 off 14 and Sam Billings scored 43 off 23. Sikandar Raza also hit a 27-ball fifty but it wasn’t enough.
Peshawar Zalmi have just one win from four games in the tournament. They are coming off a two-wicket defeat in the last game against Karachi Kings. Babar Azam top scored with 46 runs in 41 balls but they could reach only 148 on the board. Luke Wood picked 3 for 28 in his four overs and Ali Raza took 2 for 32 but they didn’t have enough on the board.
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Asif Afridi.
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza.
The pitches in Gaddafi Stadium have generally been excellent for batting. The average first innings score at this venue in the previous two PSL editions was 186 and 187, respectively. Teams should look to field first.
The weather is expected to be clear with the temperature around 27 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Babar Azam (PES)
Sikandar Raza (LAH)
Rishad Hossain (LAH)
Mohammad Haris (PES)
Fakhar Zaman (LAH)
Abdullah Shafique (LAH)
Muhammad Naeem (LAH)
Lahore Qalandars have a much stronger bowling attack on paper compared to Peshawar Zalmi. They also have a pretty solid batting line-up. Expect Shaheen Afridi and co. to come out on top.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.