MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 45 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams have had contrasting results in their last games.
In their previous fixture, MI defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets. They were clinical in all departments and registered another resounding victory.
Meanwhile, LSG suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC). They scored a below-par total in the first innings and bowled poorly to let the opponent chase it down with 13 balls to spare.
MI vs LSG: Probable Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Player: Vignesh Puthur
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Impact Player: Prince Yadav
MI vs LSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The deck in Mumbai has always been good for batting, and expect the same again. There will be an additional bounce for speedsters. This might be a bit dry since it’s a day game.
Impact of conditions on the match:
Since it’s a day game, spinners might get some help. We can look to pick a few tweakers.
Pacers might not have as much assistance with the new ball as in the night game. So, try picking speedsters who bowl in the middle and death overs.
Pick more batters than bowlers because batters will have the upper hand.
A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Hardik Pandya has 1107 runs at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 137.68 in 52 innings at the Wankhede Stadium. He also has 46 wickets at an average of 28.08 and a 19.32 strike rate in 52 innings at this venue.
Hardik Pandya’s bowling value will increase in this game. He has a few slower ones and can bowl into the pitch to get some grip and scalp a few wickets.
As a batter, Hardik only has one negative matchup against Avesh Khan, who has dismissed him thrice in 37 deliveries. However, he has done well against all other LSG bowlers, including spinners.
Hardik Pandya has dismissed David Miller seven times, and Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran twice. He has also removed Rishabh Pant once.
Hardik Pandya has an average of 15.50 against LHBs this season. LSG will have as many as three southpaws in their batting unit.
Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 21, 2, 42, 28*, & 11. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 1/31, 0/13, 1/42, 0/21, & 2/45.
Nicholas Pooran (LSG):
Nicholas Pooran has 149 runs at an average of 16.55 and a strike rate of 161.95 in nine innings at the Wankhede Stadium. He also has a fifty here.
Nicholas Pooran has an average of 99 and a 267.56 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. He is LSG’s best bet to counter Mitchell Santner and other MI spinners.
Nicholas Pooran might face issues against MI pacers. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Deepak Chahar have dismissed him twice, while Trent Boult has dismissed him once.
However, Nicholas Pooran should enjoy the conditions in Mumbai. He will get value for his shots and has shown his worth on nice batting decks this season.
Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 9, 11, 8, 61, & 87*.
MI vs LSG Player to Avoid
Rishabh Pant (LSG):
While this can be a big move, there’s merit in dropping Rishabh Pant in this game. Firstly, he has been continuously demoting himself and batting out of position. So, run-scoring won’t be free-flowing.
Rishabh Pant has been in poor form this IPL season. Since the track will assist slow bowlers, his issues will exacerbate.
Rishabh Pant has a few negative matchups in this game. Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed him seven times, while Mitchell Santner has dismissed him twice. Deepak Chahar and Hardik Pandya have removed him once each.