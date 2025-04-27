MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 45 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams have had contrasting results in their last games.

In their previous fixture, MI defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets. They were clinical in all departments and registered another resounding victory.

Meanwhile, LSG suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC). They scored a below-par total in the first innings and bowled poorly to let the opponent chase it down with 13 balls to spare.

MI vs LSG: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Vignesh Puthur

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Impact Player: Prince Yadav

MI vs LSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The deck in Mumbai has always been good for batting, and expect the same again. There will be an additional bounce for speedsters. This might be a bit dry since it’s a day game.

Impact of conditions on the match:

Since it’s a day game, spinners might get some help. We can look to pick a few tweakers.

Pacers might not have as much assistance with the new ball as in the night game. So, try picking speedsters who bowl in the middle and death overs.

Pick more batters than bowlers because batters will have the upper hand.

A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Scores Rohit Sharma 0 (4) 8 (4) 13 (12) DNP 17 (9) 18 (12) 26 (16) 76* (45) 70 (46) Ryan Rickelton 13 (7) 6 (9) 62* (41) 10 (5) 17 (10) 41 (25) 31 (23) 24 (19) 11 (8) Will Jacks 11 (7) DNP 16 (17) 5 (7) 22 (18) 1* (1) 36 (26) DNB 22 (19) Suryakumar Yadav 29 (26) 48 (28) 27* (9) 67 (43) 28 (26) 40 (28) 26 (15) 68* (30) 40* (19) Tilak Varma 31 (25) 39 (36) DNB 25 (23) 56 (29) 59 (33) 21 (17) DNB 2* (2) Robin Minz 3 (9) 3 (6) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Naman Dhir 17 (12) 18* (11) DNB 46 (24) 11 (6) 38* (17) 0 (3) DNB DNB Mitchell Santner 11 (13) 18* (9) DNB 2* (2) 8 (4) DNB 0* (1) DNB DNB Deepak Chahar 28 (15) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB Trent Boult 1 (2) DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB Satyanarayana Raju 1* (1) DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Vignesh Puthur DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB Hardik Pandya DNP 11 (17) DNB 28* (16) 42 (15) 2 (4) 21 (9) DNB DNB Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Final Figures Trent Boult 3-0-27-0 4-0-34-1 4-0-23-1 3-0-28-1 4-0-57-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-29-1 4-0-43-0 4-0-26-4 Deepak Chahar 2-0-18-1 4-0-39-1 2-0-19-2 2-0-23-0 2-0-29-0 3-0-24-1 4-0-47-0 4-0-32-1 4-0-12-2 Satyanarayana Raju 1-0-13-0 3-0-40-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mitchell Santner 2.1-0-24-0 3-0-25-0 3.2-0-17-1 4-0-46-0 4-0-40-0 4-0-43-2 1-0-8-0 3-0-14-1 4-0-19-0 Will Jacks 4-0-32-1 DNP DNB DNP 1-0-10-0 DNB 3-0-14-2 1-0-4-0 DNB Vignesh Puthur 4-0-32-3 DNP 2-0-21-1 4-0-31-1 1-0-10-1 DNP DNP DNP 1-0-15-0 Naman Dhir 3-0-12-0 DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Hardik Pandya DNP 4-0-29-2 2-0-10-1 4-0-36-5 4-0-45-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-42-1 2-0-13-0 3-0-31-1 Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP 2-0-28-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ashwani Kumar DNP DNP 3-0-24-4 3-0-39-1 DNP DNP DNP 2-0-42-1 DNP Jasprit Bumrah DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-29-0 4-0-44-1 4-0-21-1 4-0-25-2 4-0-39-1 Karn Sharma DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-36-3 DNB DNP DNP

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Scores Aiden Markram 15 (13) 1 (4) 28 (18) 53 (38) 47 (28) 58 (31) 6 (6) 66 (45) 52 (33) Mitchell Marsh 72 (36) 52 (31) 0 (1) 61 (30) 81 (48) DNP 30 (25) 4 (6) 45 (36) Nicholas Pooran 75 (30) 70 (26) 44 (30) 12 (6) 87* (36) 61 (34) 8 (9) 11 (8) 9 (5) Rishabh Pant 0 (6) 15 (15) 2 (5) 2 (6) DNB 21 (18) 63 (49) 3 (9) 0 (2) David Miller 27* (19) 13* (7) 19 (18) 30 (19) 4* (4) 7 (11) 0* (0) 7* (8) 14* (15) Ayush Badoni 4 (5) 6 (6) 41 (33) 27 (14) DNB 28* (20) 22 (17) 50 (34) 36 (21) Shardul Thakur 0 (2) 22* (8) 3* (3) 5* (2) DNB DNB 6 (4) DNB DNB Shahbaz Ahmed 9 (8) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravi Bishnoi 0 (2) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Digvesh Rathi 0* (0) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Prince Yadav DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB Manimaran Siddharth DNB DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Abdul Samad DNP 22* (8) 27 (12) 4 (2) 6 (4) 2* (3) 20 (11) 30* (10) 2 (8) Avesh Khan DNP DNB 0* (0) 2* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Akash Deep DNP DNP DNP 0 (1) DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP Final Figures Shardul Thakur 2-0-19-2 4-0-34-4 3-0-39-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-52-2 4-0-34-2 4-0-56-0 3-0-34-1 2-0-28-0 Manimaran Siddharth 4-0-39-2 DNP 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Digvesh Rathi 4-0-31-2 4-0-40-1 4-0-30-2 4-0-21-1 4-0-33-1 4-0-30-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-30-0 4-0-24-0 Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-53-2 4-0-42-1 3-0-43-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-47-1 4-0-36-2 3-0-18-2 3-0-19-0 3-0-36-0 Prince Yadav 4-0-47-0 4-0-29-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-0 2.5-0-23-0 Shahbaz Ahmed 1.3-0-22-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Avesh Khan DNP 4-0-45-1 3-0-30-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-32-1 3.3-0-32-1 4-0-37-3 3-0-19-0 Akash Deep DNP DNP DNP 4-0-46-1 4-0-55-2 3-0-33-0 1-0-13-0 DNP DNP Aiden Markram DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-15-0 4-0-25-1 2-0-18-1 3-0-30-2

Top Player Picks for MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (MI):

Ryan Rickelton has 134 runs at an average of 44.66 and a 144.08 strike rate in four innings at the Wankhede Stadium. He also has a fifty here.

Ryan Rickelton will open the innings and get nice conditions to bat against pacers. LSG’s pacers have blown hot and cold, and Rickelton can exploit the powerplay.

Ryan Rickelton has an average of 33.20 and a 144.34 strike rate in the first six overs this season. Given that he is an aggressive batter, Rickelton should at least make a substantial score.

The Wankhede Stadium suits his batting style. He likes bounce and pace on his bat and will get it at this venue.

Ryan Rickelton’s last five scores: 11, 24, 31, 41, & 17.

Tilak Varma (MI):

Tilak Varma has 412 runs at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 130.37 in 17 innings at the Wankhede Stadium. He also has a fifty here.

Tilak Varma is among the better spin players in MI’s batting lineup. He will bat in the middle order and face ample spin overs, so he has a chance of succeeding.

Tilak Varma has a strike rate of 139.47 without dismissals against leg spinners in IPL 2025. He has a 177.77 strike rate and has never been out against Ravi Bishnoi.

Even against most LSG pacers, Tilak has done very well. He should be comfortable facing their pace attack.

Tilak Varma’s previous five scores: 2*, 21*, 59, 56, & 25.

Mitchell Santner (MI):

Mitchell Santner has five wickets at an average of 34 and a 30.40 strike rate in eight innings at the Wankhede Stadium.

LSG’s openers – Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh – are susceptible to left-arm spin, while Rishabh Pant, David Miller, and Abdul Samad have issues against spinners. So, Santner can wreak havoc.

Since it’s a day game, Santner might get some grip and turn off the surface. He has also found his form in the last few games.

Mitchell Santner’s last five figures: 0/19, 1/14, 0/8, 2/43, & 0/40.

Ayush Badoni (LSG):

Ayush Badoni has 160 runs at an average of 22.85 and a strike rate of 123.07 in eight innings at the Wankhede Stadium. He also has a fifty here.

Ayush Badoni is among the best spin players in LSG’s batting unit. He might be promoted to counter Mitchell Santner and other MI spinners in this game.

Ayush Badoni has only one negative matchup against Trent Boult in this contest. Boult has dismissed him twice in ten deliveries.

Ayush Badoni has done well in patches for LSG this season. Since Pant has not been in great form and Miller has been underutilised, Badoni will have a chance to score again.

Ayush Badoni’s previous five scores: 36, 50, 22, 28*, & 30.

Shardul Thakur (LSG):

Shardul Thakur knows this venue better than any other LSG bowler. He has played ample cricket on this ground and will take advantage.

Shardul Thakur has 25 wickets at an average of 35.04 and a 23 strike rate in 27 innings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Shardul Thakur will bowl in death overs, and batters will go after him. Since he has a few slower ones that might work here, Shardul can snare a few wickets.

Shardul Thakur can also contribute with the willow. While his batting hasn’t been used much, he can chip in with useful runs if required.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 0/28, 1/34, 0/56, 2/34, & 2/52.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 MI vs LSG Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

Suryakumar Yadav has 1644 runs at an average of 39.14 and a 158.68 strike rate in 53 innings at the Wankhede Stadium. He also has 12 fifties and two centuries here.

Suryakumar Yadav has an average of 108.50 and a 168.21 strike rate against spinners this season. He will be MI’s biggest weapon to counter Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi.

Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him thrice in 45 deliveries. However, Suryakumar Yadav has a strike rate of 140 against him.

Avesh Khan and Shardul Thakur have also sent him back twice each. Hence, we can consider dropping him from the grand league team.

Suryakumar Yadav has found his form and has been explosive in the last few games. Dropping him is a big risk, but it might be a match-winning move; he is a must in the small league.

Suryakumar Yadav’s previous five scores: 40*, 68*, 26, 40, & 28.

Hardik Pandya (MI):

Hardik Pandya has 1107 runs at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 137.68 in 52 innings at the Wankhede Stadium. He also has 46 wickets at an average of 28.08 and a 19.32 strike rate in 52 innings at this venue.

Hardik Pandya’s bowling value will increase in this game. He has a few slower ones and can bowl into the pitch to get some grip and scalp a few wickets.

As a batter, Hardik only has one negative matchup against Avesh Khan, who has dismissed him thrice in 37 deliveries. However, he has done well against all other LSG bowlers, including spinners.

Hardik Pandya has dismissed David Miller seven times, and Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran twice. He has also removed Rishabh Pant once.

Hardik Pandya has an average of 15.50 against LHBs this season. LSG will have as many as three southpaws in their batting unit.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 21, 2, 42, 28*, & 11. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 1/31, 0/13, 1/42, 0/21, & 2/45.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG):

Nicholas Pooran has 149 runs at an average of 16.55 and a strike rate of 161.95 in nine innings at the Wankhede Stadium. He also has a fifty here.

Nicholas Pooran has an average of 99 and a 267.56 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. He is LSG’s best bet to counter Mitchell Santner and other MI spinners.

Nicholas Pooran might face issues against MI pacers. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Deepak Chahar have dismissed him twice, while Trent Boult has dismissed him once.

However, Nicholas Pooran should enjoy the conditions in Mumbai. He will get value for his shots and has shown his worth on nice batting decks this season.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 9, 11, 8, 61, & 87*.

MI vs LSG Player to Avoid

Rishabh Pant (LSG):

While this can be a big move, there’s merit in dropping Rishabh Pant in this game. Firstly, he has been continuously demoting himself and batting out of position. So, run-scoring won’t be free-flowing.

Rishabh Pant has been in poor form this IPL season. Since the track will assist slow bowlers, his issues will exacerbate.

Rishabh Pant has a few negative matchups in this game. Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed him seven times, while Mitchell Santner has dismissed him twice. Deepak Chahar and Hardik Pandya have removed him once each.

Rishabh Pant’s previous five scores: 0, 3, 63, 21, & 2.

Grand League Team for MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians are a strong side and will have a home advantage. While Lucknow Super Giants have a few quality players, their batting has a few loopholes. Hence, MI should win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.