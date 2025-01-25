MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 21 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The MI Cape Town will be taking on the Durban’s Super Giants in the 21st match of the SA20 2025 at the Newlands, Cape Town.
MI Cape Town’s last match against the same team in Durban was canceled due to rain. They currently have 3 wins, 2 losses, and 1 no result from their 6 matches.
Durban’s Super Giants lost their last match against the Paarl Royals by 5 wickets. They have just 1 win, 4 losses, and 2 no results in their 7 matches and are currently at the bottom of the table.
MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, Colin Ingram, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult
Durban’s Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Kane Williamson, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq
The pitch at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town offers true bounce, favoring batters in the first half, while bowlers, especially spinners and seamers, gain assistance later. Teams winning the toss should consider batting first.
Temperature will be around 24°C, and the weather forecast suggests no chance of rain.
Ryan Rickelton (MICT)
George Linde (MICT)
Keshav Maharaj (DSG)
Rassie Van Der Dussen (MICT)
Noor Ahmad (DSG)
Quinton De Kock (DSG)
Colin Ingram (MICT)
Based on their overall performance so far this season, MI Cape Town seems to have an edge over Durban’s Super Giants in this match. MI Cape Town have excellent batting depth and a well-rounded bowling attack.
