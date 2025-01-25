MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 21 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The MI Cape Town will be taking on the Durban’s Super Giants in the 21st match of the SA20 2025 at the Newlands, Cape Town.

MI Cape Town’s last match against the same team in Durban was canceled due to rain. They currently have 3 wins, 2 losses, and 1 no result from their 6 matches.

Durban’s Super Giants lost their last match against the Paarl Royals by 5 wickets. They have just 1 win, 4 losses, and 2 no results in their 7 matches and are currently at the bottom of the table.

MICT vs DSG: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, Colin Ingram, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Durban’s Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Kane Williamson, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

MICT vs DSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town offers true bounce, favoring batters in the first half, while bowlers, especially spinners and seamers, gain assistance later. Teams winning the toss should consider batting first.

Temperature will be around 24°C, and the weather forecast suggests no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (MICT)

Ryan Rickelton has scored 115 runs in 3 innings.

He played a remarkable knock of 89 in the second last match.

George Linde (MICT)

George Linde has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings.

He has also contributed with the bat, scoring 82 runs lower down the order.

Keshav Maharaj (DSG)

Keshav Maharaj has taken 6 wickets in 6 innings.

He has taken 3 wickets in the last 3 innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Rassie Van Der Dussen (MICT)

Rassie van der Dussen has scored 228 runs in six matches.

His last four innings scores are 35*, 39, 91*, and 43.

Noor Ahmad (DSG)

Noor Ahmad has taken 9 wickets in 6 innings.

He has picked up 7 wickets in his last 4 innings.

Quinton De Kock (DSG)

Quinton de Kock has scored 138 runs in 5 innings.

He returned to opening the innings and scored 43 in the last match.

MICT vs DSG Player to Avoid

Colin Ingram (MICT)

Colin Ingram can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Based on their overall performance so far this season, MI Cape Town seems to have an edge over Durban’s Super Giants in this match. MI Cape Town have excellent batting depth and a well-rounded bowling attack.

