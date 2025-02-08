News
MICT vs SEC SA20 FInal
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: February 8, 2025

Top Players, Captaincy Picks for MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: SA20 2025 Final Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
MICT vs SEC SA20 FInal

MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are set to collide in the final of the SA20 2025 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. 

MI Cape Town, who finished at the bottom of the table in the first two editions, are eyeing their maiden title. Led by Rashid Khan, they have been dominant in the tournament, topping the league stage and then beating Paarl Royals in Qualifier 1 quite comfortably. 

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are aiming for a three-peat, having won both the SA20 seasons. Aiden Markram’s men lost the first three games of this season but bounced back well to secure third place in the league stage. Sunrisers then had to overcome Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals to reach the final. 

MICT vs SEC SA20 2025 Top Captaincy Options 

Marco Jansen 

Marco Jansen has been magnificent in the competition, turning up for Sunrisers with both bat and ball. The tall left-arm quick is leading the bowling charts with 17 wickets at an economy of 6.91, including best figures of 4 for 13. Jansen has also made 199 runs with the bat in hand, including one fifty. 

Aiden Markram 

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape skipper has stepped up for the team more often than not. Aiden Markram has saved the side from critical positions on several occasions. He has scored 334 runs in the tournament at an average of nearly 42 while striking at 130, with three half centuries. 

George Linde 

George Linde has been crucial in MI Cape Town’s success this year. The left-arm orthodox spinner has picked nine wickets from eight innings at an excellent economy of 6.48. Linde has batted in the middle order and has scored 141 in seven innings at a strike rate of 154. His all-round makes him a great captaincy pick ahead of Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen.

MICT vs SEC SA20 2025 Differential Picks

Delano Potgieter 

Delano Potgieter has had an impressive season, scoring quick-fire cameos down the order on multiple instances. He has made 159 runs from seven innings at a strike rate of 176. Potgieter is picked by only around 27% fantasy players. 

Liam Dawson 

Liam Dawson has done a superb job for Sunrisers in this season. The crafty left-arm orthodox spinner has taken 12 scalps in the competition at an economy of 6.49. Dawson is selected in only 24% of the Dream11 fantasy teams. 

Kagiso Rabada 

Kagiso Rabada has picked eight wickets in the season while conceding runs at only 6.48. However, with several in-form players in the game, he is picked by only around 40% fantasy players, offering a good differential value. 

ALSO READ: 

MICT vs SEC SA20 2025 Players to Avoid

Tom Abell 

Tom Abell hasn’t been able to replicate his performance from the previous season. He is averaging 13 and striking at just above run-a-ball in this tournament.

Tony de Zorzi 

Tony de Zorzi did score 78 runs in the previous game but had managed 24 runs in three innings prior. He will also be facing a much stronger bowling attack than Paarl Royals.

Sediqullah Atal

Sediqullah Atal smashed 74 runs at the top in the final league game but his two outings in the middle order have not gone well. 

MICT vs SEC SA20 2025 Final Dream11 Fantasy Team

For more info on predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams, check out our MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction.

MI Cape Town
MICT vs Dream11
MICT vs SEC
MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction
SA20 2025
SA20 Dream 11 Predictions
SA20 Final
Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Betting news

