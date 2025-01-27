MIE vs DV Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 22 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

MI Emirates and Desert Vipers will be up against each other in the 22nd match of the ILT20 2024/25 at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The Nicholas Pooran-led MI Emirates will be hoping to return to winning ways after two consecutive defeats. They have played seven games, winning three and losing four.

Desert Vipers have been dominant in the season, occupying the top spot with six wins in seven matches. They are coming off a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Sharjah Warriorz.

MIE vs DV: Probable Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kieron Pollard, Dan Mousley, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid

Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Hose, Azam Khan (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson (c), Mohammad Amir, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer

MIE vs DV: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Zayed Cricket Stadium have been decent for batting but have offered early assistance for the seamers. The average first innings score after five games in the tournament stands at 170. Expect the teams to look to chase with dew playing a part.

The weather is expected to clear with no chance of rain and the temperature ranging between 20 to 24 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for MIE vs DV Dream11 Prediction

Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)

Fazalhaq Farooqi has been a prolific wicket-taker in the ILT20, with 45 scalps from 25 games.

Farooqi has picked 16 wickets in seven games this season at a strike rate of 10.5.

Lockie Ferguson (DV)

Lockie Ferguson has taken eight wickets from five games at an economy of 6.29.

Ferguson was rested in the last game but should be back here.

Tom Banton (MIE)

Tom Banton is the leading run-scorer for MI Emirates with 264 runs at an average of 44 while striking at 145.

Banton has one century and two half centuries in the season.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MIE vs DV Dream11 Prediction

Sam Curran (DV)

Sam Curran remains a top captaincy option for his form and all-round ability.

Curran has scored 212 runs in the tournament at an average of 70 and has taken three wickets.

Nicholas Pooran (MIE)

Nicholas Pooran has scored 193 runs from six innings this season at a strike rate of 160.

Pooran has smashed two fifties in the season and remains a top captaincy choice.

Alex Hales (DV)

Alex Hales has made 256 runs in the tournament at an average of 51 with two half centuries.

In the previous game, Hales hammered 77 not-out in 42 deliveries.

MIE vs DV Player to Avoid

Waqar Salamkhein (MIE)

Waqar Salamkhein has four wickets in five games and can be avoided.

MIE vs DV Differential Pick

Muhammad Waseem (MIE)

Muhammad Waseem is picked by only 13% fantasy players and can be a good differential.

Grand League Team for MIE vs DV Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MIE vs DV Dream11 Prediction

MIE vs DV Dream11 Prediction:

Desert Vipers have by far been the best side in the tournament so far. They boast of a strong batting line-up, comprising Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford and Dan Lawrence. MI Emirates, on the other hand, have struggled with the bat in the last two games. Expect Desert Vipers to win this game.