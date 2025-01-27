MIE vs DV Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 22 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

MI Emirates and Desert Vipers will be up against each other in the 22nd match of the ILT20 2024/25 at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
The Nicholas Pooran-led MI Emirates will be hoping to return to winning ways after two consecutive defeats. They have played seven games, winning three and losing four.
Desert Vipers have been dominant in the season, occupying the top spot with six wins in seven matches. They are coming off a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Sharjah Warriorz.
MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kieron Pollard, Dan Mousley, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid
Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Hose, Azam Khan (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson (c), Mohammad Amir, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer
The pitches at Zayed Cricket Stadium have been decent for batting but have offered early assistance for the seamers. The average first innings score after five games in the tournament stands at 170. Expect the teams to look to chase with dew playing a part.
The weather is expected to clear with no chance of rain and the temperature ranging between 20 to 24 degree Celsius.
Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)
Lockie Ferguson (DV)
Tom Banton (MIE)
Sam Curran (DV)
Nicholas Pooran (MIE)
Alex Hales (DV)
Waqar Salamkhein (MIE)
Muhammad Waseem (MIE)
Desert Vipers have by far been the best side in the tournament so far. They boast of a strong batting line-up, comprising Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford and Dan Lawrence. MI Emirates, on the other hand, have struggled with the bat in the last two games. Expect Desert Vipers to win this game.