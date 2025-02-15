MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 2 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals Women will face off in the second match of the WPL 2025 in Vadodara.
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals Women will be up against each other in the second match of the WPL 2025 at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
The winners of the inaugural season, Mumbai Indians Women couldn’t repeat the glory last year. They secured second place in the league stage with five wins in eight games but lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator.
Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals have been the runners-up in both editions, last year losing to Bengaluru after topping the table. They will be hoping to be third-time lucky.
Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Nadine de Klerk, Amanjot Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque
Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav
The season opener was the first senior level T20 played at Kotambi Stadium. The venue hosted three Women’s ODIs in December, with India posting 358 and 314 while batting first.
The weather is expected to be clear and warm for this game with the temperature around 24 degree Celsius.
Meg Lanning (DEL-W)
Shafali Verma (DEL-W)
Harmanpreet Kaur (MUM-W)
Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)
Marizanne Kapp (DEL-W)
Nandini Kashyap (DEL-W)
These two teams match extremely well against each other, with both teams boasting quality all-rounders and batters. Mumbai have a slightly better unit and will hold an edge. Expect Mumbai Indians Women to win this match.
