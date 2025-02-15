MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 2 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals Women will face off in the second match of the WPL 2025 in Vadodara.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals Women will be up against each other in the second match of the WPL 2025 at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

The winners of the inaugural season, Mumbai Indians Women couldn’t repeat the glory last year. They secured second place in the league stage with five wins in eight games but lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator.

Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals have been the runners-up in both editions, last year losing to Bengaluru after topping the table. They will be hoping to be third-time lucky.

MUM-W vs DEL-W: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Nadine de Klerk, Amanjot Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

MUM-W vs DEL-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The season opener was the first senior level T20 played at Kotambi Stadium. The venue hosted three Women’s ODIs in December, with India posting 358 and 314 while batting first.

The weather is expected to be clear and warm for this game with the temperature around 24 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

Meg Lanning (DEL-W)

Meg Lanning is the top run-scorer in the WPL, having scored 676 runs at an average of 42 with five half centuries.

Lanning is in good touch, making 89*, 37, 49 and 95 in four of the last five One-Day games.

Shafali Verma (DEL-W)

Shafali Verma has smashed 561 runs in the WPL, averaging 35 at an incredible strike rate of 168.

Shafali has five fifties in the league and has been in decent touch.

Harmanpreet Kaur (MUM-W)

The Mumbai Indians captain has a terrific record in the league, with 549 runs at 46 average and 138 strike rate.

Harmanpreet has registered seven fifties in the competition.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

Hayley Matthews has been in great form, scoring two hundreds and two fifties in the last 10 white-ball innings.

Matthews has also picked 11 scalps in these games.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has 504 runs in the WPL at an average of 36 while striking at 132, including three fifties.

The England all-rounder has also claimed 20 wickets in the league.

Marizanne Kapp (DEL-W)

The South African star all-rounder has 256 runs in the WPL while picking up 20 wickets at 5.96 economy.

Kapp had picked seven wickets and made 60 runs in the ODI series against England in December.

MUM-W vs DEL-W Player to Avoid

Nandini Kashyap (DEL-W)

Nandini Kashyap will have to bat down the order and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

These two teams match extremely well against each other, with both teams boasting quality all-rounders and batters. Mumbai have a slightly better unit and will hold an edge. Expect Mumbai Indians Women to win this match.

