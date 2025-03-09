MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 19 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 19 of the WPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women.

Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians will be up against each other in Match No.19 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. It is a crucial encounter for both teams with the qualification for the final wide open.

Former champions Mumbai Indians are placed third on the table with eight points after six games. Winning the remaining two games will take them straight to the final. MI Women defeated UP Warriorz by six wickets in the last game, with Amelia Kerr (5/38) and Hayley Matthews (68 off 46) playing key roles.

Gujarat Giants have eight points from seven games and a big win here could help them advance through to the final. They are coming off a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, where Harleen Deol starred with an unbeaten 70 off 49 in a chase of 178.

MUM-W vs GJ-W: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh.

MUM-W vs GJ-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is one of the best venues in the country for batting. Bowlers do not get much help, except for some early movement. In 11 WPL matches played at the ground, the average first innings score reads 165. Seven of those games were won by the chasing teams.

The weather should be warm and clear for this game with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)

Amelia Kerr opened the innings in the previous game, which increased her fantasy value.

She has snared 10 wickets in the WPL 2025 at an economy of 6.95.

Beth Mooney (GJ-W)

Mooney is back to her usual form, blasting 96 not-out in 59 and 44 off 35 in the last couple of games.

Mooney has 448 runs in the last 11 T20 innings at an average of 55.

Deandra Dottin (GJ-W)

Deandra Dottin has claimed nine wickets from seven innings while scoring 132 runs at a strike rate of 163.

Dottin’s multi-dimensional ability makes her a good fantasy pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Ash Gardner (GJ-W)

Gardner has made 235 runs this season at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 165, including three half-centuries.

She has also taken seven wickets in the tournament and her all-round skill set makes her a great captaincy option.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 309 runs at a strike rate of 148, including three fifties.

She has also bagged eight wickets at an economy of 7.85.

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

Hayley Matthews has picked nine wickets in the competition at an economy of 7.65.

She has found form with the bat as well, scoring two fifties in the last three innings.

MUM-W vs GJ-W Player to Avoid

Dayalan Hemalatha (GJ-W)

Dayalan Hemalatha has scored only 27 runs in six innings this tournament and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians have not lost any games against Gujarat Giants in the league. They have a stronger batting and bowling attack. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Harmanpreet Kaur have been in excellent form. Expect Mumbai Indians Women to win this game.

