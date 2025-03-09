MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 19 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 19 of the WPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women.
Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians will be up against each other in Match No.19 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. It is a crucial encounter for both teams with the qualification for the final wide open.
Former champions Mumbai Indians are placed third on the table with eight points after six games. Winning the remaining two games will take them straight to the final. MI Women defeated UP Warriorz by six wickets in the last game, with Amelia Kerr (5/38) and Hayley Matthews (68 off 46) playing key roles.
Gujarat Giants have eight points from seven games and a big win here could help them advance through to the final. They are coming off a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, where Harleen Deol starred with an unbeaten 70 off 49 in a chase of 178.
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh.
Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is one of the best venues in the country for batting. Bowlers do not get much help, except for some early movement. In 11 WPL matches played at the ground, the average first innings score reads 165. Seven of those games were won by the chasing teams.
The weather should be warm and clear for this game with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.
Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)
Beth Mooney (GJ-W)
Deandra Dottin (GJ-W)
Ash Gardner (GJ-W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)
Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)
Dayalan Hemalatha (GJ-W)
Mumbai Indians have not lost any games against Gujarat Giants in the league. They have a stronger batting and bowling attack. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Harmanpreet Kaur have been in excellent form. Expect Mumbai Indians Women to win this game.
