MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 11 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 11 of the WPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women.

UP Warriorz will take on Mumbai Indians in Match No. 11 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. Both teams are coming off thrilling victories and would look to continue the momentum when they meet at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians have won two out of three games in the season. In the previous game, they defeated RCB Women by four wickets, chasing down 168. Nat Sciver-Brunt (42 off 21), Harmanpreet Kaur (50 off 38), and Amanjot Kaur (34 off 27) were the stars of the win.

UP Warriorz also beat RCB Women in their previous game in a super over-finish. Sophie Ecclestone struck 33 off 19 to help them tie the game from a dire situation. She then conceded only four runs while defending eight in the Super over.

MUM-W vs UP-W: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.

MUM-W vs UP-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Pitches at Bengaluru are usually batting-friendly with not much help on offer for bowlers. The average first-innings score here in the WPL stands at 155 from 15 games. With the chasing teams winning nine out of 15 games, teams are likely to look to field first.

The weather could be partly cloudy but rain should not be a threat. Expect the temperature to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)

Amelia Kerr has taken 26 wickets in the WPL at 7.28 economy.

She has also scored 395 runs at an average of 30.

Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)

Ecclestone has 30 wickets from 21 WPL games at an economy of 6.57.

She can also contribute with the bat down the order.

Chinelle Henry (UP-W)

Chinelle Henry has clobbered 95 runs in just 38 deliveries in two games in this tournament and picked up a wicket.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)

The England star has been terrific in the season, scoring 179 runs in three innings and picking up four wickets.

Sciver-Brunt has averaged 43 with the bat in the WPL and has scalped 24 wickets.

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

The off-spin all-rounder hasn’t fired with the bat yet but has taken six wickets in three games.

Matthews has 483 runs overall in the WPL along with 29 wickets.

Harmanpreet Kaur (MUM-W)

The MI skipper has a stellar record in the WPL, with 645 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 140.

Harmanpreet has six fifties in the league, including one in the last game.

MUM-W vs UP-W Player to Avoid

Dinesh Vrinda (UP-W)

Dinesh Vrinda has managed only 40 runs from four innings and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians have a stronger unit on paper with several impact performers in both batting and bowling departments. UP Warriorz have been poor and have needed individual brilliance to get them a couple of wins. Expect Mumbai Indians to win this match.

