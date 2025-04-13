QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 4 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 4 of the PSL 2025 between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.
The fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 features Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) taking on each other at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Quetta Gladiators registered an 80-run win over Peshawar Zalmi to kick off the season. Finn Allen (53 off 25) and Saud Shakeel (69 off 42) were superb at the top as they put on 216. Abrar Ahmed then picked up a four-fer.
Following a bottom-placed finish last year, Lahore Qalandars’ this season got off to a losing start. They were hammered by Islamabad United after a poor batting performance, which saw them bundled out for 139. Abdullah Shafique (66 off 38) was the lone fighter with the bat.
Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen, Saud Shakeel (c), Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq.
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has generally served flat pitches, where batters have had plenty of success. The average first innings score at this venue in the PSL 2024 was 184. Quetta Gladiators posted 216 in the last game hosted here.
The weather should be clear with the temperature likely to range around 20 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Finn Allen (QUE)
Sikandar Raza (LAH)
Haris Rauf (LAH)
Fakhar Zaman (LAH)
Saud Shakeel (QUE)
Abdullah Shafique (LAH)
David Wiese (QUE)
On paper, Lahore Qalandars have a better side compared to Quetta Gladiators. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, and Zaman Khan form a decent bowling attack. Lahore also has a few quality batters.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.