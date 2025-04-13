News
QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 4 Playing XI PSL 2025
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 13, 2025

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 4 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Fantasy tips for Match 4 of the PSL 2025 between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 4 Playing XI PSL 2025

The fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 features Quetta Gladiators (QUE) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) taking on each other at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Quetta Gladiators registered an 80-run win over Peshawar Zalmi to kick off the season. Finn Allen (53 off 25) and Saud Shakeel (69 off 42) were superb at the top as they put on 216. Abrar Ahmed then picked up a four-fer.

Following a bottom-placed finish last year, Lahore Qalandars’ this season got off to a losing start. They were hammered by Islamabad United after a poor batting performance, which saw them bundled out for 139. Abdullah Shafique (66 off 38) was the lone fighter with the bat. 

QUE vs LAH Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen, Saud Shakeel (c), Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.

QUE vs LAH: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has generally served flat pitches, where batters have had plenty of success. The average first innings score at this venue in the PSL 2024 was 184. Quetta Gladiators posted 216 in the last game hosted here. 

The weather should be clear with the temperature likely to range around 20 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Finn Allen (QUE) 

  • Finn Allen is amongst the most destructive batters in the world and can change the game in a short time. 
  • He blasted 53 off 25 in the opening game versus Peshawar. 

Sikandar Raza (LAH) 

  • Sikandar Raza has been in good form, scoring 184 runs in the last five games and picking three wickets.
  • His all-round skill set and experience make him a good fantasy option. 

Haris Rauf (LAH) 

  • Haris Rauf has snared 44 wickets in the last 12 months at a strike rate of 15.1.
  • Rauf has looked in good bowling rhythm in recent times and can be a threat against Quetta. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Fakhar Zaman (LAH)

  • Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for a low score in the previous game but remains a top captaincy option. 
  • He has amassed 974 runs in the last 12 months at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 136. 

Saud Shakeel (QUE)

  • Saud Shakeel was superb in the first game against Peshawar, hitting 69 off 42 deliveries. 
  • He has 382 runs in the PSL at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 141. 

Abdullah Shafique (LAH)

  • Abdullah Shafique produced a superb knock in the season opener, smashing 66 off 38 while his teammates failed. 
  • He has registered three fifties in his last six innings in the PSL. 

QUE vs LAH Player to Avoid

David Wiese (QUE)

  • David Wiese bats too low in the batting order, and his bowling isn’t of much value on these pitches. 

Grand League Team for QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 4 Playing XI PSL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction 

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 4 Playing XI PSL 2025 Small League Team

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

On paper, Lahore Qalandars have a better side compared to Quetta Gladiators. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, and Zaman Khan form a decent bowling attack. Lahore also has a few quality batters.  

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Lahore Qalandars
PSL 2025
QUE vs LAH Predictions
Quetta Gladiators

