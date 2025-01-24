SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, Challenger, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers will lock horns in the BBL 2024/25 Challenger with the winner earning the rights for the final. The contest will be hosted at Sydney Cricket Ground.
Sydney Sixers came second in the league stage, which gives them another shot at reaching the final. They lost the Qualifier against Hobart Hurricanes by 12 runs.
Following a third-place finish in the group stage, Sydney Thunder defeated Melbourne Stars in the knockout by 21 runs. Nathan McAndrew starred with 5 for 18 as they defended 135 in a 19-over game.
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan, Ben Manenti
Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Hugh Weibgen, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, George Garton, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Tanveer Sangha, Wes Agar
The pitches at Sydney Cricket Ground are historically very good for batting with not much in it for bowlers. The average first innings score here from three matches stands at 194. Teams will prefer to field first to have a target in front of them.
Sydney is expected to have partly cloudy and windy weather on Friday evening with a 25% chance of precipitation.
Sam Billings (THU)
Moises Henriques (SIX)
Josh Philippe (SIX)
David Warner (THU)
Chris Green (THU)
Ben Dwarshuis (SIX)
Hugh Weibgen (THU)
Oliver Davies (THU)
Sydney Sixers have a dominant record in the Sydney Smash but their current form doesn’t look great with both batting and bowling units looking depleted. Sydney Thunder have David Warner in good form and a potent bowling attack. Expect Sydney Thunder to win this match.