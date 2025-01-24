SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, Challenger, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers will lock horns in the BBL 2024/25 Challenger with the winner earning the rights for the final. The contest will be hosted at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Sydney Sixers came second in the league stage, which gives them another shot at reaching the final. They lost the Qualifier against Hobart Hurricanes by 12 runs.

Following a third-place finish in the group stage, Sydney Thunder defeated Melbourne Stars in the knockout by 21 runs. Nathan McAndrew starred with 5 for 18 as they defended 135 in a 19-over game.

SIX vs THU: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan, Ben Manenti

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Hugh Weibgen, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, George Garton, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Tanveer Sangha, Wes Agar

SIX vs THU: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Sydney Cricket Ground are historically very good for batting with not much in it for bowlers. The average first innings score here from three matches stands at 194. Teams will prefer to field first to have a target in front of them.

Sydney is expected to have partly cloudy and windy weather on Friday evening with a 25% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Sam Billings (THU)

Sam Billings has scored 209 runs in the season at a strike rate of 130.

He is a key batter for Sydney Thunder in the middle order.

Moises Henriques (SIX)

Moises Henriques has 207 runs in the season at an average of 29 with one fifty.

Batting in the top four, he remains a good fantasy option.

Josh Philippe (SIX)

Josh Philippe hasn’t been at his best but can take down bowling attacks on his day.

Philippe has scored 179 runs in the season with one half century.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction

David Warner (THU)

David Warner has scored 346 runs in the season at an average of 49 and strike rate of 141.

Warner has registered three half centuries in the tournament.

Chris Green (THU)

Chris Green has been excellent with the ball, picking up 12 wickets at an economy of 7.14.

He can also be a handy batter down the order.

Ben Dwarshuis (SIX)

Ben Dwarshuis has taken 14 wickets in the season and has smashed 116 runs at a batting strike rate of 181.

With that dual value, he is a top captaincy pick.

SIX vs THU Player to Avoid

Hugh Weibgen (THU)

Hugh Weibgen has managed only 38 runs in five innings and can be avoided.

SIX vs THU Differential Pick

Oliver Davies (THU)

Oliver Davies made 36 runs in the last game and is picked by 24% of fantasy players.

Grand League Team for SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction

SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Sixers have a dominant record in the Sydney Smash but their current form doesn’t look great with both batting and bowling units looking depleted. Sydney Thunder have David Warner in good form and a potent bowling attack. Expect Sydney Thunder to win this match.